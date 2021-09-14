That is why Ben Affleck praises the MCU boss exuberantly · KINO.de

Among other things, Ben Affleck is known for his role as Batman in the DC Universe. Now he praised Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Has he changed sides?

Oscar winner Ben Affleck, who has already proven his acting talent in films such as “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Pearl Harbor” (2001) and “Gone Girl – The Perfect Victim” (2014), has in recent years especially attracted attention by his role as Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Suicide Squad” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017). He is thus at home in the DC Universe. But now the actor, producer and director showered Marvel boss Kevin Feige with praise in an interview.

The superhero most closely associated with Affleck is Batman, of course, but there was a time when the performer worked with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. In the early 2000s he tried his hand at the superhero genre with “Daredevil” (2003) and Feige was a co-producer on the film at the time. The current Marvel boss was relatively new to the production business at that time, as he was only hired by producer Lauren Shuler Donner as co-producer on “X-Men” (2000) because of his knowledge of Marvel Comics.

As Collider reports, Affleck was reflecting on his career on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast when he came up with Kevin Feige. He fondly remembered that Feige was on the set of “Daredevil” and highly praised what it has made of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU):

“Kevin Feige, the – [ich] have to say – the greatest producer, the most successful producer who has ever lived, is the only guy in the world I would 100% believe if he told me, ‘I know what the audience wants, me knows what the audience wants’. The bum knows his audience like no other producer – he’s a genius. He is like a master of the ring. He knows exactly how to wink at the audience, when to bring in feelings and heart, when to use effects, how many jokes to make, what the mood is, what the tone is. “







Feige’s words of praise fell when Affleck spoke about a turbulent time in his career, and he openly says on the podcast that “Daredevil” was “not a good movie”. But the mention of Feige was to make it clear that not even the man who would become this immensely talented producer could make sure that “Daredevil” would work. Feige also had little influence at this point.

Has Ben Affleck switched sides?

Whatever one might think of the Marvel films, the continued success is an insane feat. The MCU is the most enduring franchise in Hollywood. You can bet that every film will gross at least $ 500 million at the box office and receive at least mostly positive reviews. The words of praise are therefore easy to understand.

Affleck has also praised Zack Snyder very much in the past and “does not change teams”, as he revealed in the podcast. The DC fans can take a deep breath. The Hollywood actor is merely a professional who praises and appreciates the unique success of a colleague and producer popular with fans.

