Sofia Vergara highest paid actress in 2020

Who is the Highest Paid Actress in Hollywood? The US business magazine Forbes has published the top earners in 2020. This time there was a surprise.

While Scarlett Johansson headed the famous Forbes list for the past two years, this year she pushed another Hollywood actress from the throne: “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara moved into first place in 2020 – and stands out with it Movie heroines like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

According to Forbes, the 48-year-old earned 43 million US dollars in the past twelve months – the equivalent of about 37 million euros. Her fee is impressive: for the past season of the ABC series “Modern Family” she negotiated a fee of half a million US dollars per episode.

The native Colombian not only gilds her legendary role as sexy wife Gloria Pritchett in the hit series. She is also well paid for her presence in TV shows: As a juror in the American version of "Das Supertalent", "America's Got Talent", she receives at least ten million US dollars (8.5 million euros) per season. In addition, there is income from advertising contracts.









But the salaries of her colleagues who made it into the top 10 are also impressive:

These are the 2020 best paid actresses in Hollywood