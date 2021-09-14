Slash Festival 2021 with “Titane”, “Lamb” – and Nicolas Cage – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

From September 23rd to October 3rd, the SLASH Film Festival Vienna invites you to a fast-paced hell trip through the world of fantastic film. It will open with the Austrian premiere of the acclaimed French body horror film TITANE by Julia Ducournau (Palme d’Or, Cannes 2021). The closing film was Valdimar Jóhannsson’s LAMB (Prize of Originality in the Un Certain Regard section, Cannes 2021), which will also be presented as an Austrian premiere. In total, the festival will show around 25 short and 55 full-length films on eleven days at four locations: Stadtkino, Filmcasino, METRO Kinokulturhaus and schikaneder Kino.

OPENING FILM: TITANE (Austrian premiere)

Julia Ducournaus latest prank is the next ignition stage in the body horror cosmos, a treatise on identity and gender, mechanics and flesh, visionary provocation, washed down by unexpected tenderness, as profound as it is vulgar. A film for the ages – and rightly this year’s winning film of the Palme d’Or in Cannes. In cooperation with Stadtkino Filmverleih, the SLASH presents the Austrian premiere of TITANE on September 23rd on the occasion of the festival opening in the Stadtkino Wien (with additional performances).

CLOSING FILM: LAMB (Austrian premiere)

A second Cannes favorite has also made it into this year’s SLASH program: LAMB, the Icelandic director’s feature film debut Valdimar Jóhannsson will be shown as the closing film of the festival. The mythologically and folklorically washed down relationship film, enriched with absurd humor, shaded by an increasingly thick darkness, was awarded the “Prize of Originality” in Cannes in the category “Un Certain Regard” in 2021.









Nicolas Cage plays for Sion Sono

This year, there are also numerous fantastic film highlights in the regular festival program, for example PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND. There will be a screen reunion with SLASH guest of honor 2018, Nicolas Cage. The first English-language work by the Japanese cult director Sion Sono with Cage in the lead role is a summit meeting of the eccentric giants in a surreal post-apocalypse, as intoxicating as it is depressing, as demented as visionary.

