Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNewsShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello plan to move in together soon
News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello plan to move in together soon

By Arjun Sethi
0
54




You want to take the next step! After the rumor mill about a possible relationship between Shawn Mendes (22) and Camila Cabello (23) was already brewing in the summer of 2019, they made their relationship public shortly afterwards. Since then, the two musicians have apparently been inseparable – most recently they even spent the quarantine together. Now the two lovebirds want to look out for a common home soon.

Shawn is used to colder temperatures from his home country Canada – but now he prefers to enjoy the sun in Miami, reports now Hollywood Life. Because Camila also lives there and apparently the couple are now looking for a new home in the sunny city. Shawn is currently staying in an Airbnb accommodation in Miami – and there is a reason: He does not want to distract Camila from working on her new songs, said the 22-year-old. “I don’t want to interrupt your creative flow,” he said.

Just a few days ago, the couple surprised their fans with a duet. Their new song together “The Christmas Song” is very well received by the fans! “Wow, that’s beautiful!” and “I just can’t believe how incredibly perfectly their voices fit together,” the fans are currently celebrating the track YouTube.




Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in November 2020
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in March 2020


Previous article▷ Jack Nicholson – Hollywood’s devilish grin: 3sat shows portrait of …
Next articleWill Smith’s Mega Motorhome is a villa with a cinema
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv