Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Selena Gomez on Facebook: We have one serious problem – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez turns to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com


Selena Gomez fights hate and misinformation on Facebook and Instagram. Now she turns to Mark Zuckerberg with a clear message.

More and more stars want a change on the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. Now singer Selena Gomez (28, “Hotel Transylvania”) also turned to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (36) and co-managing director Sheryl Sandberg (51) with a private message that she published in an Instagram story. “We have a serious problem,” writes Gomez.

“Facebook and Instagram are used to spread hatred, misinformation, racism and bigotry,” it continues. “Please ban groups and users who focus on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation.” The future would depend on it, especially in relation to the upcoming US presidential election in November. “There has to be a factual review and a duty to research,” notes the singer. She ended the message with the words: “I hope to hear from you as soon as possible.”

Other stars are taking action against Facebook and Instagram

Just recently, stars such as Kim Kardashian (39), Leonardo DiCaprio (45), Katy Perry (35) and Sacha Baron Cohen (48) had drawn attention to the problem. They froze their accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday, September 16, supporting the #StopHateforProfit campaign organized by civil rights activists. “I can’t stand idly by when these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts that spread hateful misinformation,” wrote Katy Perry on Instagram.





