Selena Gomez is not a fan of her lower eye area

Selena Gomez has been particularly critical of her looks since she’s been in the limelight. The singer struggles most of all with her lower eye area.
the essentials in brief
- Selena Gomez is critical of her appearance.
- Especially since she has been in the spotlight, the singer reveals.
- The area around her eyes struggles the most.
Selena Gomez revealed that she feels “unsafe” when it comes to the area around her eyes. The singer has spoken openly about the fact that she has been more critical of her appearance since being in the spotlight. She revealed that her makeup focuses on the “areas” of her face that make her feel insecure.
While the make-up artist Hung Vanngo was doing her makeup, the artist admitted in a clip on her YouTube channel: “I think one of my insecurities is definitely the area around my eyes. I don’t know if it’s because I do what I do and I love it. “
Selena Gomez relies on concealer
And further: “But you look at each other often and I have the feeling that I am not. I know that I am beautiful in my way. With my insecurities, however, I tend to care for these areas on my face.
And what I love about the concealer is that I can put on as much of it as I want. It feels like my skin. “
The 28-year-old pop star suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, which causes hives all over her body. That is why the celebrities swear by their brand’s make-up. With inflamed skin, it gives it the best coverage of the reddened skin areas.
More on the subject: