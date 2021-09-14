Tuesday, September 14, 2021
second baby with Ashton Kutcher

By Arjun Sethi
Hollywood’s dream couple can look forward to more offspring. Mila Kunis (32) and Ashton Kutcher (38) are expecting a second child. In 2014 their daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher was born.

A spokesman for the couple confirmed this to the US magazine “E! News”. However, they have not revealed when Wyatt’s sibling will see the light of day. The baby’s gender is also kept secret.




“You think you know how much you can love”

Ashton and Mila were married in a secret ceremony last July. They generally keep a low profile when it comes to their family life. More recently, however, Ashton Kutcher revealed on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”: “You think you know how much you can love another person. Then you have a child and you find out that you didn’t know it. It’s really fulfilling . “

“Man, I was embarrassed!”

He revealed to the “Gala”: “I used to think it was great to hang out in the clubs – always a bottle of vodka in hand and surrounded by pretty girls”. “From today’s perspective I sometimes think: Man, I was embarrassed …” At the beginning of May, Kunis reported to the “Entertainment Tonight” portal about the learning process that is necessary to be a great wife, to remain yourself and for a child to be responsible.


