“San Andreas 2” depends on Dwayne Johnson’s schedule

Dwayne Johnson was the highest paid actor in the world last year and finished second this year after all. The all-around entertainer also works hard for his success and has tens of films in the pipeline at any given time. However, if you take a closer look at his filmography, you can see that most of his greatest hits are part of pre-existing franchises he joined, like Fast & Furious, GI Joe and The journey to the mysterious island.

Johnson’s biggest solo success, in which he carried a blockbuster completely on his broad shoulders, is San Andreas. In a sense, the disaster film was a return to the times of Dante’s Peak, Armageddon and The Day After Tomorrow. Johnson played an ambulance pilot who worked with his family (Carla Gugino as an ex-wife, Alexandra Daddario as daughter) gets caught in a devastating earthquake on the west coast of the USA.









San Andreas grossed nearly $ 500 million worldwide, and then something happened last February that disaster films usually miss: a sequel was announced. In it, Dwayne Johnson is supposed to deal with the Pacific Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile-long chain of more than 450 volcanoes that surrounds the Pacific on three sides and is responsible for 22 of the 25 largest volcanic eruptions of the last 11,700 years. About 90% of all earthquakes worldwide occur along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Fittingly, part of this ring also runs along the US west coast, the setting of the first film. So from earthquakes to volcanoes. Gugino, Daddario and Paul Giamatti as seismologist Dr. Lawrence Hayes and director Brad Peyton are said to be for San Andreas 2 (not the official title). Newcomers Neil Widener and Gavin James were hired to write the script.

But when exactly should San Andreas 2 come? Johnson recently starred in the arcade movie adaptation with Brad Peyton Rampage turned off, currently stands for the action flick Skyscraper in front of the camera and still has in the immediate future Fast & Furious 9, Black Adam, Jungle Cruise and the fourth “Ballers”Season in front of you.

Now Alexandra Daddario spoke up and said that although San Andreas 2 work is still going on, it ultimately depends on The Rocks schedule whether the film will be made:

The film is still being put together in the pre-production phase. You never know with Dwayne Johnson’s schedule. He’s a very busy man. But the film was very successful. And it was very successful internationally, so I can imagine that they will try to find a gap for the sequel.

