Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes: US insider: “They secretly married”

Hollywood dream couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a couple for eight years. Have you secretly married now?

Ryan Gosling (38) and Eva Mendes (45) are among the acting couples in Hollywood who keep their private lives extremely under lock and key. While Ryan is not represented on social media at all, Eva only shares pictures of herself and her advertising projects on Instagram. Every now and then she posts something with her beloved mother. Couple snapshots and photos of their children Esmeralda (4) and Amanda (3)? Nothing. How cute! In the video above, we show you what the Hollywood twink looked like when he was twelve. On the “California Cryobank” women search for potential sperm donors and often ask for celebrity look alikes. You can see who is still in demand besides Ryan Gosling and Ben Afleck in the video below:

New addition to the Goslings family Only the new family member “Lucho”, a young Doberman that the couple had rescued from the animal shelter, introduced the actress to her 1.6 million followers on July 10th. It was noticeable that the 45-year-old was wearing a kind of wedding ring on her left ring finger.







Wedding ceremony in Mexico? “Friends believe that Ryan and Eva recently secretly married during a trip to Mexico only in the presence of their two girls,” reveals an insider to the American “Life & Style” magazine. Not only that, the actress is said to be pregnant with her third child. “She has the typical pregnancy glow and couldn’t hide the fact that she bought baby clothes,” the insider continued.

With Ryan came the desire to have children It was not until the spring that Eva confessed to the American “Women’s Health” magazine that having children had been out of the question for her for a long time. “Then happened to Ryan Gosling. I fell in love with him and suddenly everything made sense, not just having kids, but his kids. It was very specific only to him. “