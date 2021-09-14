Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Role of Grindelwald: Mads Mikkelsen does not get any tips from Johnny Depp – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Mads Mikkelsen only “met” Johnny Depp once. Photo: [M] Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown


Mads Mikkelsen takes on the role of Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3” by Johnny Depp. However, he cannot ask him for advice.

Mads Mikkelsen (55, “James Bond 007: Casino Royale”) takes on the role of Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3”. From his predecessor Johnny Depp (57, “Pirates of the Caribbean”), who breathed life into the evil magician in “Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes” (2018), he (so far) does not get any good advice. There is a simple explanation for this, however.

Mads Mikkelsen: “I don’t know him”

“I don’t know him,” the Danish star told me in a video interview with the Associated Press, which the news agency said shared on Twitter. Mikkelsen only met Depp “once” and wished he had “his phone number”. Unfortunately, this is “not the case,” the 55-year-old continued.




Mikkelsen is now preparing, without the help of his 57-year-old Hollywood colleague, to bring the magician Grindelwald back to life. “To be honest, there is nothing else I can do,” said the “Hannibal” actor. He tries to build a bridge between “what he did and what I will do”.

Johnny Depp was asked to resign

Warner Bros. confirmed in late November that Mads Mikkelsen would replace Johnny Depp in the third installment of the “Harry Potter” spin-off franchise. The latter had previously been asked to resign from the film studio. The reason: Depp’s lost court battle against the publisher of the British “The Sun”, which in 2018 had described him as a “woman thug” in an article.



“Fantastic Beasts 3” with Eddie Redmayne (38, “The Discovery of Infinity”), Ezra Miller (28) and many other stars will celebrate its premiere in July 2022.



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
