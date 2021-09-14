Rihanna: “Not fair!” In thong panties, Riri makes the fans hungry

That would be a picnic to our liking! On the Instagram channel of her own lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty”, Rihanna lolls on a picnic blanket in tight thong panties. She probably represents the treat herself. It makes your mouth water.

What a nice place to have a picnic yourself Rihanna (33) has chosen there. For the latest underwear collection of her brand “Savage X Fenty”, the US singer lolls in tight string panties on a spring meadow. The fans get hungry, but not because of the goodies. They are missing on the picnic blanket. Only Rihanna looks good enough to eat.

Rihanna in thong from “Savage X Fenty”

The “Savage X Fenty” underwear that Rihanna herself presents is probably the one that always sells best. At least that’s what you mean when you think of the InstagramLooked at images posted by the Caribbean beauty on her Savage X Fenty Instagram channel. The latest Riri offers her fans a tasty picnic, but without food. Only the beauty born in Barbados is on the picnic area. Truly enough to eat. Or what do you mean?









“Umbrella” singer is showered with praise from fans

The sight of half-naked Rihanna in floral underwear and a light dressing gown stimulates the appetite of her fans. The photo earns hundreds of thousands of likes and the comment column is bursting with compliments and colorful emojis, for example flame symbols and smileys drooling with hunger. “We love it,” enthuses one follower. “What a Queen”, marvels another.

“Modern Family” star Arien Winter gives Rihanna a Like

Another fan exults: “Gorgeous”. “Just ain’t fair” (“That’s just not fair”), complains this user to the way too beautiful Rihanna. “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter also gives the photo a Like. This underwear set would look great on the actress. Maybe almost as good as Rihanna herself? Although that could be difficult.

