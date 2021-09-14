Reese Witherspoon: This green smoothie is her beauty elixir

by Jessica Bolewski



Instead of having breakfast, Reese Witherspoon has a green smoothie every morning. She owes her beautiful skin, shiny hair and strong nails to him, according to the actress. She is now sharing the simple recipe with her fans.

Reese Witherspoon always shows herself to be a good-humored power woman, who cannot upset even a stressful everyday life around career and children. Her skin also seems to be able to withstand all the Hollywood hustle and bustle – how does the actress do it?

Reese is now revealing the secret to her fans: In addition to her healthy lifestyle, that obviously also consists of a green smoothie. On Instagram, the 44-year-old takes her fans into the kitchen at home and shows them step-by-step how to prepare her beauty elixir – by the way, a recommendation from fellow actress Kerry Washington.

Reese Witherspoon: Green Smoothie as a beauty elixir



A handful of green vegetables, some fruit and lemon juice go into Reese Witherspoon’s blender every morning. The result is a green smoothie, which should be largely responsible for the beautiful skin of the actress, as she herself explains in an Instagram video:

My hair and nails have been firmer since I’ve been drinking the Green Smoothie – my skin has also changed for the better.

The drink has been part of her regular morning routine for about eight or nine years: “Instead of breakfast, I treat myself to this green smoothie – around ten or eleven o’clock and then I’m not hungry at all until lunch,” the actress continues .

Does Kerry Washington reveal Hollywood’s beauty secret?



One who seems to have fallen for this green smoothie as well is Kerry Washington. Because Reese asked her a few years ago about her radiant complexion and the actress promptly revealed the beauty secret to her:

I sat next to her at an awards show and loved her beautiful skin. Kerry then shared this smoothie recipe with me and said she would drink it every day.









Recipe: Green Smoothie à la Reese Witherspoon



The ingredients for 2 large smoothies:



2 heads of romaine lettuce

1 handful of spinach

1 ripe banana

1 apple

1 pear

1 lemon

120 ml coconut water

Optional: 1 handful of celery, 1 tbsp almond butter, 1 tbsp flaxseed, 1 tbsp protein powder

The preparation:



Wash, clean and spin dry the romaine lettuce and spinach. Peel and halve the banana. Remove the stone from the apple, pear and lemon and cut into quarters. Put all ingredients in a high-performance mixer and process into a green smoothie. Depending on the desired consistency, add a little more liquid – store in a cool place and drink within two days.

Sources used:Instagram

Gala