Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Reese Witherspoon dedicates sweet messages of love to husband Jim

By Vimal Kumar
Very special congratulations for a very special man! In March 2011, Reese Witherspoon (44) and her partner Jim Toth (50) said yes. The couple has now been married for more than nine years and has already experienced a lot during their time together. On the occasion of Jims For her 50th birthday, the actress is now sharing a few snapshots from the past and also dedicating loving lines to her husband.

Reese shares the throwback pictures, some of which also show her children, on hers Instagram-Channel. And one thing becomes clear at first glance: Jim seems to have changed little over the years. “Happy birthday my great husband”, the 44-year-old begins her contribution and reveals what makes her husband so special. “Everything you do, you do 1000 percent! Whether he trains for a triathlon, gives back to his community, supports his friends or loves his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people every day.”

One recording particularly enchants the fans. A family photo that was apparently taken during a hike. Next to Jim and his wife are also their son Tennessee (7) and ReeseSeeing children from marriage to Ryan Phillippe, 45, Deacon, 16 and Ava, 20.

Actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, 2018
Jim and Tennessee Toth, Ava and Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, March 2020

Instagram / reesewitherspoon

Jim and Tennessee Toth, Ava and Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, March 2020


Vimal Kumar
