Rapper Cardi B separates from husband Offset

New York (AP) – US rapper Cardi B (26) has separated from her husband and colleague Offset (26). “We are no longer together, but we are still very good friends and business partners,” she said in a video that she published on her Instagram account on Wednesday night.

+++ Current celebrity news +++

“None of us are to blame. I will always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” The divorce will take some time, but she and her ex-partner will remain in love, emphasized the musician.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has been married to rapper colleague Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) of the hip-hop group Migos since 2017. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in July.









Last Friday, the couple performed together at “KIIS FM’s 2018 Jingle Ball” in Los Angeles. Both musicians celebrate great success in the USA. In April this year Cardi B released her album “Invasion of Privacy”, which immediately reached number one on the “Billboard 200” charts in the USA.