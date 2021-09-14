Preview: “Die Hägerin – According to its own law” on ZDF

“The huntress – according to its own law”: Public Prosecutor Judith Schrader (Nadja Uhl) tries to calm the angry Michael Pollmann (Jörg Schüttauf).

Prosecutor Schrader deals with a hostage situation resulting in death in “Die Jägerin” (ZDF). In the “Lions Cave” (VOX) an electrically conductive paper is presented. Later on, Denzel Washington took care of justice on his own in “The Equalizer 2” (ZDF).

8:15 p.m., ZDF, Die Hägerin – According to its own law, crime thriller



During an operation in the rocker milieu, a young woman is kidnapped as a hostage and murdered. Public Prosecutor Judith Schrader (Nadja Uhl) applies to the court for imprisonment for the two defendants. But the intimate enemy and “Mafia lawyer” Andrea Marquart (Judith Engel) succeeds in acquitting both of them. The next day one of the acquitted is shot. Michael Pollmann (Jörg Schüttauf), one of the civil investigators present at the scene, is involved in the investigation. But he quickly gets himself targeted by Judith Schrader and Jochen Montag (Dirk Borchardt).

20:15, The First, The Four Fighting After the Triell, Discussion



One day after the triad between the Chancellor candidates from the CDU, SPD and Greens, the top candidates from the current opposition parties and the CSU position themselves in a “four-way battle” on ARD. How do your political ideas differ for the next few years, where do you set your priorities? Which coalitions would you be willing to enter into? Discussing: Janine Wissler (Die Linke), Christian Lindner (FDP), Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) and Alice Weidel (AfD).









8:15 p.m., ONE, fear in my head, psychodrama



Sonja Brunner (Claudia Michelsen) works as a prison officer in a prison. She has been earning money for the family for years. Her husband Jens (Matthias Koeberlin) works as a freelance author and hopes to finally end up with a publisher with his new novel. After an incident with the prisoner Michael Zeuner (Ralph Herforth), who had taken Sonja Brunner hostage during an attempted escape, she moved to another prison – she suppressed what she had experienced and continued to work. At first everything goes well, but one day Zeuner of all people is relocated to Sonja’s new workplace.

8:15 p.m., VOX, The Lion’s Den, founders’ show



In today’s episode it gets fiery between the lions. The paper engineer Walter Reichel (75) and his colleague Peter Helfer (55) present the lions with electrically conductive paper. The special feature of KOHPA: The paper is supposed to protect people from radiation. And: Hannes Trautmann (25) from MINIATOURING presents his ultra-light mini caravan.

10:15 p.m., ZDF, The Equalizer 2, Thriller



Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) is – on the surface – an inconspicuous taxi driver. What his passengers don’t know: Robert once worked for the US government. However, since an explosion in a hotel he has been considered dead. When a young man puts an unconscious woman into a taxi in front of an expensive hotel, Robert reacts. He’s not driving Amy (Caroline Day) home, but to a hospital. Then he returns to his client and cleans up the self-righteous gentlemen’s evening, of which Amy became the victim.

