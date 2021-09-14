“Not very flattering”: Son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt

The war of roses between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is blossoming. So now the common adopted son Maddox goes into battle – at the side of his mother. He is said to have not been particularly friendly about his father in court.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt testified against his adoptive father Brad Pitt as part of his parents’ protracted custody dispute over their six children. As “Us Weekly” reports, citing an informant who was not named, the statements were “not very flattering towards Brad”.

Accordingly, the student did not use Pitt as the last name on documents on which this detail was not important, but only that of his mother Angelina Jolie. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina does not support,” it continues.









A week ago, Jolie filed new court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence. The papers say the actress and her children are ready to provide “evidence” in support of the allegations against Pitt.

Six children together

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have their 19-year-old son Maddox, whom Jolie initially adopted in 2002 without Pitt, as well as their adopted son Pax (17) and adopted daughter Zahara (16). In addition, there are three biological children, Shiloh (14) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (12). Jolie lives with the kids in Los Angeles, just five minutes from Pitt’s home.

Pitt and Jolie met in 2004 on the set of their movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”. They have been in a relationship since 2005 and have been married since 2014.

According to US media reports, the ex-couple has been in a custody battle since the separation in September 2016. The investigation against Pitt on allegations of child abuse is said to have been suspended by the responsible department for child and family affairs in Los Angeles. The trigger at the time is said to have been a dispute between Brad Pitt and Maddox, in which the actor allegedly got violent against his son.