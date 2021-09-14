Not just as Katniss with a lot of fighting spirit

Los Angeles. Two months before her 30th birthday, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence met added a Twitter account. Her three posts from mid-June had nothing to do with glamor, film or self-promotion. The Oscar winner denounced abuses in the United States, such as police brutality against blacks. Lawrence presents himself to her social media followers as a member of the organization “Represent Us”, which campaigns for a reform of the electoral system and against corrupt politics.

In the multi-part movie “The Hunger Games” she fought for her life as Katniss Everdeen with a bow and arrow and was celebrated as the figurehead of the resistance movement against a repressive system. The teen idol has long since grown up – this Saturday (August 15) she will be 30 years old.

Lawrence calls herself “Kentucky Country Girl”

The “country girl from Kentucky” (so Lawrence about herself) has had a dreamy career. As the strong “Hunger Games” heroine Katniss, she effortlessly played her male colleagues Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson against the wall from 2012 to 2015. The blockbuster success paid off.

“Forbes” magazine named her the highest paid actress in the world twice in a row. Between June 2014 and June 2015 alone, she is said to have earned around $ 52 million with fees and advertising. With a loss of millions, Lawrence hit the headlines in early August when the film magazine “Variety” reported that she had got rid of her New York penthouse for “only” ten million dollars. In 2016, Lawrence reportedly paid five million more for the luxury apartment. Her first address is a mansion in the hills above Beverly Hills.

Lawrence was discovered at the age of 14

Lawrence was discovered in New York when he was 14 years old. “I was standing in the street and was looking at street dancers when someone took a photo of me,” she said in an interview with the German press agency in 2012. “From then on it started. Model and film agencies called and wanted to meet me – which I did. “

The breakthrough came with a serious role in the independent film “Winter’s Bone” (2010). She played the daughter of an impoverished family in rural Missouri who had to care for her mother and little siblings. The critics overturned. At the age of 20, Lawrence was the second youngest contender for an Oscar for best actress.

Quickly she rebuked Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson

On the Oscar stage she then triumphed at the age of 22 with her role as a depressed young woman at the side of Bradley Cooper in the film “Silver Linings”. The fact that she stumbled over the hem of her lush Dior dress on the way to the Oscar stage in front of an audience of millions was just a minor slip. Shortly afterwards, she quickly rebuked Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson. It had burst in the middle of a live interview that Lawrence gave shortly after winning the Oscar.









The old star flirted unabashedly and greeted the young winner with compliments. “You are really rude,” she grunted back fearlessly. “You look like a former friend of mine,” the canvas macho continued undeterred. “Really, do I look like a new girlfriend too?” Lawrence countered. A cinematic scene that caused laughter on the net and brought Nicholson plenty of ridicule.

The wave of success continued for Lawrence. In 2014 she convinced as a sexy crook in “American Hustle”, for which she received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. And over and over again she does and says what she thinks.

In 2015 she posed for the US magazine “Vanity Fair”, lying face down on the floor with a huge boa constrictor. With the appeal “Do not be afraid, be loud!” In 2016, after Donald Trump’s election victory, she turned to women and minorities in particular and called for action. Now we have to fight harder for the environment, for our fellow human beings and for social justice.

Performing on a pole dance pole in a night club

“I’m not going to apologize, I had HUGE FUN that night,” Lawrence defended an appearance on a pole dance pole in a nightclub in Vienna in 2017. She had celebrated with friends. A video clip of it was circulating on the Internet.

At that time, the actress was still in a relationship with director Darren Aronofsky. You were after shooting the psychological thriller “Mother!” came together in which Lawrence played the lead role of a young, scared wife. After a year, the celebrity couple broke up again. But Lawrence later made it official with the art dealer Cooke Maroney, who runs a gallery in New York. After a good year-long relationship, they tied the knot in October 2019.

Lawrence still does not commit himself professionally

Lawrence still does not commit himself professionally. In the futuristic romance “Passengers” (2016) she traveled into space alongside Chris Pratt. In the thriller “Red Sparrow”, as a Russian femme fatale, she had to imitate a foreign accent for the first time in her acting career. In “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019) she is the blue-faced Raven.

The next project has already been decided, but because of the corona standstill in Hollywood, there is no shooting start yet. In the spring it was announced that Lawrence and Cate Blanchett would play astronomers warning of a dangerous asteroid in the planned Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up”.