No Oscar for Dick Cheney: Actor Christian Bale is so versatile – culture

Christian Bale (left), of all people, should impersonate former Vice President Dick Cheney (right)? Apparently the right choice. Photo: AFP

Overweight, anorexic or muscular: In “Vice – The Second Man”, Christian Bale plays the former US Vice President and ate up 20 kilograms for it. The actor always attracts attention because of his extreme roles.







Los Angeles – Actor Christian Bale was considered a promising candidate for this year’s Oscar for best leading role. In the political satire “Vice – The Second Man” Bale turns into the former US Vice President Dick Cheney. As a fat, white-haired man, the slim, dark-haired actor behind the mask is unrecognizable.

The 45-year-old Brit put on an impressive 20 kilos for the role and spent several hours a day in the mask for the perfect make-up including silicone prostheses during the filming. After all, the cosmetic use was also honored in the end: “Vice” entered the Oscar race with eight nominations and in the end received a single one – for make-up and hairstyles.

Bale is a quick-change artist

For Christian Bale it could have been the first leading actor Oscar. He won his first supporting role Oscar nine years ago for his appearance in “The Fighter” (2010). In it, the Brit plays a drug junkie who’s after his missed professional career as a boxer. He is a man of extremes: for the role in “The Machinist” (2004) he starved himself down 30 kilos and then put on a lot of muscle again for a Batman series.

Time and again, Bale proves himself to be a terrifyingly good quick-change artist: from overweight to anorexic or muscle-packed. You can see the actor’s numerous faces – and bodies – in the photo series.



