news.ch – Anna Kendrick: Strange tattoo requests

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Anna Kendrick: Strange tattoo requests

By Arjun Sethi
The actress (‘Up in the Air’) was confronted with a request that took a bit of getting used to on the social network: “Anna Kendrick, I would like to have your face tattooed on my face”, a somewhat overzealous fan let her know. The American replied, hoping that the young man would understand the irony: “Go ahead. That wouldn’t be strange at all, and you won’t regret it for the rest of your life. “

Yesterday the actress went to the Beyoncé Knowles (32, ‘Crazy in Love’) concert in Los Angeles, where other celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne (29, ‘Fashion Police’) and Julianne Hough (25, ‘Footloose’) were seen . The evening left the dark blonde beauty a little croaking: “Beyoncé with her call and answer number was a little intense today. I have to collect myself first. “




At the same time, Kendrick definitely has vocal volume, as she proved with her single ‘Cups’, which comes from the music film ‘Pitch Perfect’. The song even hit the charts this year and fans wanted to hear more from the artist. You already had a certain project in mind: “It’s weird that Kendrick Lamar is so hot right now, because I’m told so often on Twitter that I should do a mash-up with Kendrick Lamar. There’s even a photo that makes our two faces merge. It’s really crazy! You can see that the internet is mostly a waste of time, “laughed Anna Kendrick at the trouble her fans make. As long as she doesn’t tattoo her face on her face, everything should be okay.

