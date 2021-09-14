New trailer for the Netflix film with Tom Hanks

At the end of October, the Universal film studio was still planning to release the new film “News of the World” (in German: “News from the world“) To bring it to the cinemas itself, namely at the beginning of January. But due to the renewed exacerbation of the Corona crisis, many countries went back into lockdown, which made a normal premiere increasingly unlikely. Therefore, the rights to the strip were sold – at least in some territories, including Germany – to the streaming service Netflix. And this will take care of the start on February 10th. A brand new preview video has now been released.









The film is a western flick by director Paul Greengrass (“Jason Bourne“,”Captain Phillips“). The story is based on the book of the same name by Paulette Jiles from 2016. The novel is adapted by Luke Davies (“Lion“). In the center is a widowed newspaper delivery boy who, after the end of the civil war, travels from one small Texan town to the next to spread the latest news in person. At the same time he transports an orphaned girl, played by the German youngster Helena Zengel (“System sprinkler“), To San Antonio to her remaining relatives. The two grow close together on their dangerous journey. Is she better off with him in the end?

The film was originally developed for Fox. When Disney took over the studio, the project was sold to Universal.

Hanks and Greengrass have already worked on “Captain Phillips“Cooperates. Most recently, the two-time Oscar-winning film star was in “Greyhound“Seen on Apple TV +. Together with Baz Luhrmann, he recently shot an Elvis biopic in Australia, which caused him to be infected with COVID-19 in March (we reported). In addition, Hanks is in discussion, Geppetto in a new edition of “Pinocchio” admit. His biggest hit remains “Forrest Gump“From 1994.