Neo’s great return has an extremely sad background

Matrix Resurrections already bears one of its great secrets in its title: How will Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) rise from the dead? The first trailer for Matrix 4 hasn’t revealed that yet. In return, director Lana Wachowski recently explained her very personal motives for reuniting with the characters who made her world famous in 1999.

Matrix 4: Lana Wachowski explains her reasons for Neo and Trinity’s return

Last Friday, Lana Wachowski was a guest at a panel at the International Literature Festival in Berlin (at YouTube ). The writing of scripts was discussed, which is what the co-writer of Matrix 4 brought to the subject of resurrection.

As a reminder: Trinity and Neo die in Matrix Revolutions, but in the new trailer for Resurrections the two characters played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are alive and well. Why did Lana Wachowski choose to raise the two of them from the dead? As she revealed in the panel, there was a tragic background (via ScreenCrush ):









My father died, then a friend died, then my mother died. I didn’t really know how to deal with this grief. I had never seen it up close … You know that lives end and yet it was really hard.

The filmmaker went on to explain:

My brain was always grabbing my imagination and one night I was crying and couldn’t sleep and my brain was making this whole story. And I couldn’t have my mother and father, I could I suddenly had Neo and Trinity, undoubtedly the two most important characters in my life.

the Meaning of Neo and Trinity In this difficult phase of her life, Lana Wachowski explained:

It was instantly comforting to see these two characters alive and it’s so easy. You can look at that and say, ‘Okay, these two people are dying and okay, then’ bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn’t that feel good? ‘ Yes it did! It’s simple and that’s what art can and do that’s what stories do – they comfort us.

When is Keanu Reeves returning in Matrix Resurrections?

As the Return of Neo and Trinity in Matrix 4 explained in the script has not yet been made public. In an article we collected the biggest questions about the Matrix 4 trailer and tried to explain them.

In any case, Lana Wachowski’s moving statements give an intimate insight into the background of her creative work. We see the result of coping with grief at December 23, 2021when Matrix 4 starts in the cinema.

