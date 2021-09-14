“Naturally blonde!” Series with Reese Witherspoon continues

The story of the mostly pink-clad blonde Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, will continue. A third part of the “Naturally blonde!” Films are being planned.

Los Angeles (dpa) – Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (44, “Walk the Line”) has received reinforcements for the planned continuation of her “Naturally blonde!” Films from 2001 and 2003.

The US comedian Mindy Kaling (40, “Late Night – The Show of Her Life”) will write the script for the third part together with the comedy writer Dan Goor. Witherspoon cheers on Twitter. Elle Woods approved it, the actress quipped.









In the two hit comedies, Witherspoon played the mostly pink-clad blonde Elle Woods, who is going from law student to lawyer. Kaling writes on Twitter that this is an “iconic” figure who shows that you can be girlish and smart at the same time.

Kaling and Witherspoon already stood together in front of the camera for the fantasy film “The Time Puzzle”. Last year Kaling (“Das Büro”) starred in the showbiz comedy “Late Night – The Show of Your Life”, for which she also wrote the script.