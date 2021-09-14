Natalie Portman: she becomes “Thor”

Big surprise: Nobody less than Natalie Portman will take over the powers of the Nordic god of thunder in the upcoming “Thor” film.

Big surprise at the Marvel panel during this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego: Oscar winner Natalie Portman, 38, not only returns to the Marvel universe as Jane Foster in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”, she actually becomes herself to Thor. At least she will take over his abilities and powers. The film by Taika Waititi, 43, will hit theaters in November 2021.









Natalie Portman as a female Thor



Nothing is known about the exact story of “Thor 4” so far, but US media speculate that the story will be based on the comic series “The Mighty Thor”, in which Foster takes power from Thor.

Natalie Portman last appeared in 2013 in Thor: The Dark Kingdom opposite Chris Hemsworth, 35. Elsa Pataky’s husband, 43, will of course also slip back into his parade role of the actual Nordic god of thunder.

