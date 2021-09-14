Mysterious: Britney Spears’ Instagram profile has disappeared

Britney Spears, 39, is no longer on Instagram. The singer actually uses her social media account almost every day and posts all kinds of content. Only at the weekend did she even announce her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari (27) on the platform. But for a few hours now the updates from the life of the “Circus” interpreter stopped. Your profile is suddenly nowhere to be found and can no longer be accessed!

“Sorry, this page is unavailable. The link you followed may be broken or the page has been removed. Go back to Instagram” – this message now appears Instagramif you try Britneys Account. That her profile no longer seems to exist is very strange, especially since the musician had not announced in advance that she was considering deactivating her account. The big question now is: what happened and why is your account suddenly gone?

In her last post, the 39-year-old raved about an article on education with a heart. “I grew up in a world where almost everything I did was controlled by someone else … I hope this message reaches people who have been confused or manipulated by a system! No … you are not alone and no … you are not crazy! “stressed Britney in the post that has now disappeared with everyone else.

Instagram / britneyspears Sam Asghari and Britney Spears in September 2021

Pop star Britney Spears

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears, singer

