Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNewsMysterious: Britney Spears' Instagram profile has disappeared
News

Mysterious: Britney Spears’ Instagram profile has disappeared

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




Britney Spears, 39, is no longer on Instagram. The singer actually uses her social media account almost every day and posts all kinds of content. Only at the weekend did she even announce her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari (27) on the platform. But for a few hours now the updates from the life of the “Circus” interpreter stopped. Your profile is suddenly nowhere to be found and can no longer be accessed!

“Sorry, this page is unavailable. The link you followed may be broken or the page has been removed. Go back to Instagram” – this message now appears Instagramif you try Britneys Account. That her profile no longer seems to exist is very strange, especially since the musician had not announced in advance that she was considering deactivating her account. The big question now is: what happened and why is your account suddenly gone?

In her last post, the 39-year-old raved about an article on education with a heart. “I grew up in a world where almost everything I did was controlled by someone else … I hope this message reaches people who have been confused or manipulated by a system! No … you are not alone and no … you are not crazy! “stressed Britney in the post that has now disappeared with everyone else.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears in September 2021

Instagram / britneyspears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears in September 2021
Pop star Britney Spears
Britney Spears, singer

Instagram / britneyspears

Britney Spears, singer


Previous articleCake included: Nicole Kidman’s daughter is celebrating her birthday
Next articleThat is why Ben Affleck praises the MCU boss exuberantly · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv