Met Gala 2021 – Kardashian comes in a full body suit, Gorman as the Statue of Liberty

– Kardashian comes in a full body suit, Gorman as the Statue of Liberty After a break of over a year because of the corona pandemic, Vogue boss Anna Wintour invited to the “Party of the Year” in New York. The stars implemented this year’s theme creatively.

Difficult to see: Kim Kardashian appeared in a black body suit. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez with a cowboy hat, Billie Eilish in an apricot-colored Hollywood gown and Amanda Gorman as the Statue of Liberty: Dozens of stars celebrated the opening of an exhibition on American fashion at the Met Gala at the New York Metropolitan Museum on Monday evening (local time). “I am so grateful for how much effort people put in, how much fun they have and how brave they seem,” said hostess Anna Wintour, head of fashion magazine “Vogue”, who was one of the first to talk about the red Carpet step.

Then dozens of stars strolled along there for more than three hours – at the end the musician couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky – before they disappeared to the exhibition visit, for the first time vegan menu and music in the strictly cordoned off museum.

Went last up the stairs to the museum: The musician couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky appeared together in public for the first time at the Met Gala. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

The exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which shows 100 different items of clothing, documents a “renaissance of American fashion”, the Austrian museum director Max Hollein had said earlier during a preview of the show. The title of the exhibition, which opens to visitors on Saturday and should be on view until September 2022, also served as the dress code for the red carpet.

“I wanted the energy of my outfit to be about America welcoming the world,” said 23-year-old poet Gorman, who read a poem at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, and in a blue dress, handbag in Book-shape and glittering bay leaves in her hair appeared at the Met Gala. “That’s why I chose the Statue of Liberty theme.”

“America welcomes the world”: 23-year-old poet Amanda Gorman walked the red carpet in New York as the Statue of Liberty. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Other stars like Sharon Stone, Lorde, Timothée Chalamet, Brooklyn Beckham, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Hudson, Kaia Gerber, Debbie Harry, Kit Harington, Megan Thee Stallion, Tracee Ellis Ross, Donatella Versace, Michael Kors, Pete Davidson, Frank Ocean (with green robot doll on her arm), Meghan Fox, Emily Blunt, Erykah Badu, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Whoopi Goldberg, Pharrell Williams, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Olympic champions like Simone Biles and Allyson Felix showed up with cowboy hats, jeans fabrics and lots of red, white and blue.

True to the motto “in America”: Just like Jennifer Lopez, several stars wore cowboy hats with their outfits. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)







Singer Billie Eilish appeared in an apricot-colored Hollywood gown – inspired by Barbie, as she admitted. On the back of the white robe of New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was written in red: “Tax the Rich” (in German, for example: Taxes the rich).

“Tax the Rich”: The New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) used her Aftritt to make a statement. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images)

The “Met Ball” gala, often referred to as the “Party of the Year”, is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. The annual budget of the institute, which is celebrating its 75th birthday this year and is now named after Wintour, is estimated at several million dollars in income from the “Costume Institute Benefit”.

After the gala, which is usually scheduled at the beginning of May, had to be canceled twice in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time it took place under strict health regulations and in a much smaller form.

For many stars it was the first red carpet and the first big party in many months. Actress Sienna Miller said she was “a bit overwhelmed to be honest.” “I’m a little nervous when I’m with so many people now,” said reality star Kris Jenner. “I can’t wait to put my mask back on.” It feels “bizarre” – “like we’re all part of a simulation,” said model Emily Ratajkowski.

“It’s nice to get dressed up again”: Actress Lupita Nyong’o came to Met Gala in a denim robe. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

“I’m so excited to see everyone again,” said singer Rita Ora. «I missed the glamor. I love red carpets. I love to dress smartly. ” She feels “refreshed” after the break, said actress Lupita Nyong’o, who appeared in a denim robe. “It was nice just to put on sweatpants, but it’s also nice to get dressed again.” The pandemic gave him time to think about himself and his life, said rapper Lil Nas X, who wore gold armor over a gold skin-tight suit. “And then I realized we only got this one chance to do what we want.”

Rapper Lil Nas X changed his outfit twice: from the big cape to the golden knight armor, which he wore over a golden skin-tight suit. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Her dress with a huge hat should symbolize “a light after all this darkness,” said the model Iman. Chic fashion has become much more important, said singer Mary J. Blige. “People need this now to feel good. When you put on something nice you feel good and a lot of people haven’t felt good lately because a lot of good things haven’t happened. ” But now New York seems normal again, the streets are full of people again – “we all have wings again”.

“A light after all this darkness”: Model Iman (right) and fashion designer Harris Reed walked the red carpet together with huge hats. (September 13, 2021) Photo: Evan Agostini (Keystone)

