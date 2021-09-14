Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green – People

Sex bomb Megan Fox (34) makes short work of her marriage: She has filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green (47).

Means: The way for her rapper boy, Machine Gun Kelly (30), is free. Actor Brian Austin Green, on the other hand, looks into the tube.

Actress Megan submitted the papers in America yesterday, Wednesday, according to TMZ, demanding joint custody of the three sons aged eight, six and four years. She also wants neither she nor her ex to be able to earn a living.





Megan Fox was with Brian Austin Green for 16 years and has three children with himPhoto: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images



Fox was with Brian Austin Green for around 16 years.









However, the relationship from 2004 was a wild back and forth. In 2009 they separated. In 2010 they got together again and got married. The next breakup in 2015 – Megan filed for divorce then, as now. In 2016 the role backwards, because Fox got pregnant again by Brian.

In 2020 the final end.

So the second divorce filed is supposed to be forever. Because Megan has a crush on her musician, mastered the first joint red carpet appearance with Machine Gun Kelly (father of a daughter) at the weekend.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she said, rapt. “Everything with him is completely overwhelming. It’s so powerful and so beautiful at the same time. “

And what does Brian Austrin Green say? Megan’s husband already replied to the divorce petition and agreed to pretty much all of the demands.

He only wanted to leave open the possibility of receiving maintenance. Neither of them has commented on child support so far.

Spicy, however: Fox and Green have different opinions on one thing. He specified March 5, 2020 as the separation date, while according to Megan everything was over in November 2019.