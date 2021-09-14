MCU trip ends after 10 years with “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” · KINO.de

Marvel star Dave Bautista confirmed in an interview that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” means the end of his MCU journey for him.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

We have long been in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With “Avengers: Endgame” most of the Marvel stories were told to the end and now new characters should come to the fore. The crazy heroes around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Co. are also featured in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“Find their end.

Drax actor Dave Bautista confirmed this again in an interview with ComicBook.com:

“It’s our third film. We’ll finish shooting it. And it was a great trip with a few bumps. So I’m looking forward to it. My cast and of course the director James Gunn are like family to me. This is where my journey began, so to speak. The circle is coming full circle and I look forward to completing it. And it’s bittersweet … I mean, I’ve been on Guardians since 2013. And when the film comes out, it will be 2023. It’s a ten year journey. “







Dave Bautista feels too old for Marvel movies

Bautista had already stated elsewhere that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will probably mean the end of his Marvel career for him. He is of the opinion that he is now simply too old for the role and that the third part is a round ending. In principle, however, it would not be a problem to fill the role again. Brett Azar, who starred in the sitcom “Young Rock”, has already gotten into the conversation.

As it stands at the moment, the series will probably come to an end with part 3. Because director James Gunn has also announced that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be his last film. Should Disney decide to make more “Guardians” films, fans would have to do without both Bautista and Gunn. But before that happens, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be on May 5, 2023 in US cinemas. There is also a reunion with the characters in “Thor: Love and Thunder” before that.

