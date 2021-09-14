Matt Damon is shrinking

This is what “downsizing” is all about

The earth’s resources are running out. To solve the problem of overpopulation, Norwegian scientists have developed a method by which they can shrink people. After all, a 12 centimeter short person consumes less water, air and food than a tall one. In the hope of a happier and financially secure life in a better world, Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to seek happiness in a new “shrunken” church. A decision that holds a life changing adventure in store …

Happy (er) saving the world as a mini-human?

“Downsizing” brings together different topics. On the one hand it is about overpopulation and environmental protection, on the other hand it is about self-discovery, friendship and love. And about the fact that you can also achieve great things on a small scale. It is not the first time that a film addresses the issue of people shrinking. In “downsizing” this is done under the guise of the good of mankind and to save the planet.

Matt Damon’s character, on the other hand, initially hopes that as a small person, he will be able to enable himself and his wife to lead a better and more comfortable life. The shrinkage makes their wealth and possessions grow exponentially. Suddenly they can afford luxury goods. But will it make them happier?









The highlights of the film include the preparation for the shrinking and the process itself. Even a Matt Damon has to lose his hair. Scenes in which small and large people meet are particularly well done. The size differences are very entertaining. As soon as the viewer has completely arrived in the shrunken world, the differences are only noticeable sporadically, which is a shame. You could have played a little longer with that.

In the miniature world, Christoph Waltz (63, “Inglourious Basterds”) and Hong Chau (* 1979) take over the reins. Both cause a lot of laughs and offer Matt Damon’s character different perspectives on his new life as a mini-human. Waltz’s Russian character loves the wealth that shrinkage has brought him and celebrates it with lavishness. Hong Chau’s figure in turn reveals that there is a gap between rich and poor even in the mini-world, but here too, charity should be a top priority.

Conclusion

Downsizing is entertaining, but it wants a little too much. Overpopulation and climate change are more topical than ever, but too many issues are being touched upon. Because in the course of the plot there is a hint of social drama and a love story. Sometimes less is more, as is well known. Something that everyone can ask themselves, especially in the current situation: How far would I go myself to save the world? And what am I doing myself to protect the earth? You don’t have to be tiny to do that.

spot on news