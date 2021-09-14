Marriage-out with Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden?

Cameron Diaz is bad. While her husband, Benji Madden, is enjoying himself on tour, she is said to have retired to her home in LA.

Los Angeles – The marriage of actress Cameron Diaz (45, “Die Schadenfreundinnen”) and the guitarist of the band Good Charlotte, Benji Madden (39), is said to be in a crisis. Another woman could be the cause of the problem.

Actress Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden got married in 2015.



As the "Kurier" reports, the couple, who have been married to each other since 2015, are currently anything but harmonious. Cameron Diaz is said to be devastated. You also do not know how to proceed now.









Benji Madden is currently on tour with his twin brother Joel and their band Good Charlotte (you can find all Germany dates here). Joel’s wife Nicole Richie (36) is also there. Only Cameron is missing.

And while Joel and Nicole recently enjoyed themselves on a “yacht excursion near Sydney” (courier), Benji is said to have been spotted with an unknown brunette – and flirted with her violently.

“This lady was noticeably often looking for his closeness. The two looked very familiar, they laughed a lot. They definitely had fun together,” the “Kurier” quotes an insider. Sure, poor Cameron is worried about the rumors even more. She is said to have even collapsed after the news from Australia.

But all in all, Cameron Diaz seems to be doing very badly. She suffers from the fact that she is still not a mother, which is why the former party girl is said to have retired to her house in LA.