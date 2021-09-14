Mad Max: Prequel starring Chris Hemsworth to be shot in Australia – entertainment

Chris Hemsworth (l.) At a press conference in Australia, at his side “Mad Max” director George Miller. Photo: imago images / AAP





The action-packed back-up story to “Mad Max: Fury Road” starring Chris Hemsworth will be created in Australia. The star and director George Miller has now announced.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, 37, and director George Miller, 76, are currently in Sydney. There they announced in a press conference on Monday (April 19th) together with producer Doug Mitchell (69) that work on the highly anticipated prequel for the “Mad Max” series will begin shortly in the Australian outback.

This is something special for both Hemsworth and Miller – both are native Australians. “It’s a great honor,” quoted The Sydney Morning Herald as saying the “Thor” star. “And a tremendous amount of pressure – but exciting pressure that is very motivating.” He grew up with the “Mad Max” film series, which began in 1979 with Mel Gibson (65) in the title role. The fact that the offshoot with him in one of the leading roles will now also be created in his home country is a “pinch-me-moment” for the star.









Without Max in “Aussiewood”

The film will be called “Furiosa” and will tell the story of the protagonist of the same name, who was embodied in 2015 by Charlize Theron (45) in “Mad Max: Fury Road”. “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy (25) will play the young version of the quick-witted Amazon, in which role Hemsworth will slip is not yet known. For reasons of logic within the story alone, the actual title hero Max Rockantansky alias “Mad Max”, portrayed in “Fury Road” by Tom Hardy (43), will not play a role in the offshoot. The targeted cinema release for “Furiosa” is mid-2023.

The choice of Australia as the location is also for economic reasons. Because of the corona pandemic, it is currently difficult in most countries to get filming permits or to be able to film at all. In the vastness of the Australian outback, however, even huge projects like “Furiosa” can be realized. Hemsworth recently stood in front of the camera for the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on home soil. Recently US productions were made in Australia so often that the continent was already jokingly christened “Aussiewood”.





