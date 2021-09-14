Lil Nas X, Peter Maffay, Max Mutzke – laut.de – News

Also new on Friday: Billy Idol, Philipp Poisel, Brainstorm, Silly, Carcass, Rage, Lindsey Buckingham, Tocotronic, Dÿse etc.
Constance (mima) – Who would have thought? The “Old Town Road” guy is now a pop star. And a gay icon. For the fact that everyone was absolutely in agreement that after the viral TikTok song of all viral TikTok songs nothing will work for the unknown rapper with the stupid name, Lil Nas X is impressive. Not only because he is slowly but surely emerging as a pop rapper with an absolutely unique voice, but also because every single single has hit like a bomb so far. The two “Montero” precursors in particular were tough: The Jack Harlow collaboration “Industry Baby” is a streaming monster, and the title track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is already the definitive gay hip hop Anthem. What else do you expect from a record? Well, features with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John for example. The team around little Nas has delivered reliable quality so far, too much shouldn’t go wrong.
“I made what I think was special out of a difficult situation. Without the pandemic, such a harmoniously balanced instead of angular album would never have been made.“Guess who could have said that? Probably not, many artists currently have such sentences on their lips. The answer: Peter Maffay. The above quote comes from an interview in the Augsburger Allgemeine, in which the socially committed hit rock singer talks about his album “So Weit”, on which he deals with personal fates and gives pseudo-philosophical calendar sayings such as Life never goes as planned and not just straight ahead of yourself. The texts did not flow from his pen, however, but grew on Johannes Oerding’s crap. Great. Paired with Maffay’s compositions, “So Weit” makes less of a ‘harmoniously balanced’ impression, but rather acts like a substitute if the Bach flower drops should just be empty. Let’s see if the rest of it has become similarly ‘special’.
Max Mutzke is probably one of the most versatile artists in Germany: He started his career with an ESC participation, brought out albums that were sometimes jazz-heavy, sometimes pop-heavy, and the German music world can no longer be imagined without it. This summer Mutzke then proved that he could pass as a double of a Bourani or a Mark Forster. This is exactly what you think when you hear the ARD Olympic song “Beste Idea”: In the past, Max would not have been able to write such a polished song. Even with his last albums there was something bad to be suspected. However, if you still have “Durch Einander” in your head, it is all the more sad that he has now apparently left his jazzy time with “Wunschlos Süchtig” completely behind and has joined the empty German pop.
Strokes of fate change people. In his current single “Bitter Taste”, Billy Idol addresses death, rebirth and change and refers to his serious motorcycle accident 31 years ago: “I think everyone felt more thoughtful during the pandemic. So it seemed only logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident. Perhaps I left disrespectful teenage Billy by this roadside and opened the door to an observant father and a more sensitive musician“. The single sets the mood for the upcoming EP” The Roadside “. Apparently, the 65-year-old didn’t want to hang out in his house and grow old in peace, as the last seven year break suggested.
While Philipp Poisel had his eyes on the big, wide world with “Mein Amerika” and traveled to this place of longing especially for his album, the style of “Neon” stands in complete contrast to it. Since carefree travel was not possible for a long time, a replacement was needed. For Poisel, the fantasy that enables you to immerse yourself in other worlds. This is exactly what the album stands for: dreaming of other spheres. In “Was Von Uns Bleibt” he spans a future world and raises the central question about the consequences of climate change: “Tell me what remains of us, what remains of us / When there is no more ice floating on the seas“,”Give me a place where I can stay / Where the sun will still shine a hundred years from now“. It will be interesting to see whether he will manage to keep the balance between ’emotion’ and ‘kitsch’ on the rest of the tracks.
All new publications from September 17th at a glance:
2Cellos – Dedicated
A dying planet – When The Skies Are Gray
Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic
Alexa Rose – Headwaters
Alexis Taylor – Silence
Alicia Walter – I am Alicia
Alien weaponry – Tangaroa
Andrew Lloyd Webber – Jesus Christ Superstar (50th Anniversary Edition) (2021 Remastered)
Andrew Star – Bad habits
Andy Mineo – Never Land II
Apostolica – Haeretica Ecclesia
Assemblage 23 – Failure (20th Anniversary Edition) (2021 Mix)
Azzi memo – Vibez ‘N’ Flowz
Bad Bad Hats – Walkman
Bbno $ – Eat Ya Veggies
Beach riot – Subatomic Party Cool
Becca Stevens – Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio
Billy Idol – The Roadside (EP)
Blvck hippie – If You Feel Alone At Parties
Black birdie – Dear Diary
Bob Dylan – Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 / 1980-1985
Brainstorm – Wall of Skulls
Breathe panel – Lets It In
Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) (2021 Remastered)
Buffalo Daughter – We Are The Times
Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Slot Machine Syndrome (EP)
Candle box – Wolves
Carcass – Torn arteries
Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone
Cassia – Magnifier (EP)
Charley Crockett – Music City USA
Charlotte Wessels – Tales From Six Feet Under
Cold beat – Was garden
Concrete castles – Wish I Missed U
Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 vs. 1
Daughtry – Dearly Beloved
Don Broco – Amazing things
Dr. Joy – Dr. Joy
Dream theater – Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Master Of Puppets – Live In Barcelona, 2002
Driving slow motion – Adrift: Abyss
Nozzle – rebirth
E. Vax – E.VAX
Ed Carlsen – Grains Of Gold
Edge of Paradise – The Unknown
Eidola – The Architect
Eivind Aarset – Phantasmagoria
Employed to serve – Conquering
Rag – bloom
Glasgow Coma Scale – Sirens
Graceful – Demiurgia
Hannah Holland – Tectonic
Herb Alpert – Catch the wind
Holly Childs & Gediminas Žygus – Gnarled Roots
Holy Death Trio – Introducing …
Htrk – rhinestones
Insomnium – Argent Moon (EP)
James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season
Jonas Kaufmann, Helmut Deutsch – Liszt – joyful and sorrowful
Jones – Blue Sunshine (EP)
Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life
José González – Local Valley
Julian Stetter – Sky Without Colors
Kara Marni – State of Mine
King zebra – Survivors
coma – Internment failure
Kopy – Eternal (EP)
Krijo Stalka, Cone Gorilla – Shadow Warriors Vol. 2
Kyle Dion – Sassy
Lain Hardy – Here’s To Anyone
Larkin Poe, Nu Deco Ensemble – Paint The Roses
Lil Nas X – Montero
Lilhuddy – Teenage Heartbreak
Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham
Liz Lawrence – Avalanche
Lizzie Loveless – You don’t know
Luis Ake – Love
Lurk – Around the Sun
M1llionz – Provisional License
Max Mutzke – Desirably addicted
Melissa Etheridge – One way out
Mild high club – Going Going Gone
Mimsy – Ormeology
Mini trees – Always In Motion
Mono – Pilgrimage Of The Soul
Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia Of The Air
Mozzy – Untreated trauma
Nct 127 – stickers
Niklas Wandt – Solar muesli
Noah Kahan – I Was / I Am
Omer Klein – Personal Belongings
Osquinn – Drive-by Lullabies
Oversense – Egomania
Pablo Infernal – Mount Angeles
Paul Carrack – One on one
Counterpart – To All Sides They Will Stretch Out Their Hands
Peter Maffay – So far
Philipp Poisel – neon
Rage – Resurrection Day
Ray Blk – Access Denied
Real Friends – Torn In Two
Ricardo Tobar – Our Violence (EP)
Rittz – SOS
Robin Red – Robin Red
Robledo – Wanted man
Ronnie Wood, Ronnie Wood Band – Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed – Live At The Royal Albert
Rp Boo – Established!
Sarah Connor – Herz Kraft Werke (Special Deluxe Edition including 6 new songs)
Scotty McCreery – Same truck
Silly – Repaired
Sloper – Pulverize
Smoke Bellow – Open For Business
Sevyn Streeter – Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz
Sonny Vincent – Snake Pit Therapy
Spirit box – Eternal Blue
Spitfire – Do Or Die
Stingray – Feeding time
Supine – No Altar For The Company Man
Thala – Adolescence
The Beths – Auckland, New Zealand, 2020
The Brazy Bunch, A-Wax & King Iso – Written In Blood
The Diabolical Liberties – Birds of Paradise
The Felice Brothers – From Dreams To Dust
The plot in you – Swan Song
The Raven Age – Exile
Thrice – Horizons / East
Tion Wayne – Green With Envy
Tocotronic – The Gentle (EP)
debris – It used to be yesterday
Unusual demont – Hues
Vanessa Neigert – Dance Samba With Me: The best
VanJess – Homegrown
Vega – Anarchy and Unity
Whyzdom – Of Wonders And Wars
Yvette – How The Garden Grows
Zillakami – Dogboy