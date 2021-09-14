Lil Nas X, Peter Maffay, Max Mutzke – laut.de – News

Also new on Friday: Billy Idol, Philipp Poisel, Brainstorm, Silly, Carcass, Rage, Lindsey Buckingham, Tocotronic, Dÿse etc.

Constance (mima) – Who would have thought? The “Old Town Road” guy is now a pop star. And a gay icon. For the fact that everyone was absolutely in agreement that after the viral TikTok song of all viral TikTok songs nothing will work for the unknown rapper with the stupid name, Lil Nas X is impressive. Not only because he is slowly but surely emerging as a pop rapper with an absolutely unique voice, but also because every single single has hit like a bomb so far. The two “Montero” precursors in particular were tough: The Jack Harlow collaboration “Industry Baby” is a streaming monster, and the title track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is already the definitive gay hip hop Anthem. What else do you expect from a record? Well, features with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John for example. The team around little Nas has delivered reliable quality so far, too much shouldn’t go wrong.

“I made what I think was special out of a difficult situation. Without the pandemic, such a harmoniously balanced instead of angular album would never have been made.“Guess who could have said that? Probably not, many artists currently have such sentences on their lips. The answer: Peter Maffay. The above quote comes from an interview in the Augsburger Allgemeine, in which the socially committed hit rock singer talks about his album “So Weit”, on which he deals with personal fates and gives pseudo-philosophical calendar sayings such as Life never goes as planned and not just straight ahead of yourself. The texts did not flow from his pen, however, but grew on Johannes Oerding’s crap. Great. Paired with Maffay’s compositions, “So Weit” makes less of a ‘harmoniously balanced’ impression, but rather acts like a substitute if the Bach flower drops should just be empty. Let’s see if the rest of it has become similarly ‘special’.

Max Mutzke is probably one of the most versatile artists in Germany: He started his career with an ESC participation, brought out albums that were sometimes jazz-heavy, sometimes pop-heavy, and the German music world can no longer be imagined without it. This summer Mutzke then proved that he could pass as a double of a Bourani or a Mark Forster. This is exactly what you think when you hear the ARD Olympic song “Beste Idea”: In the past, Max would not have been able to write such a polished song. Even with his last albums there was something bad to be suspected. However, if you still have “Durch Einander” in your head, it is all the more sad that he has now apparently left his jazzy time with “Wunschlos Süchtig” completely behind and has joined the empty German pop.

Strokes of fate change people. In his current single “Bitter Taste”, Billy Idol addresses death, rebirth and change and refers to his serious motorcycle accident 31 years ago: “I think everyone felt more thoughtful during the pandemic. So it seemed only logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident. Perhaps I left disrespectful teenage Billy by this roadside and opened the door to an observant father and a more sensitive musician“. The single sets the mood for the upcoming EP” The Roadside “. Apparently, the 65-year-old didn’t want to hang out in his house and grow old in peace, as the last seven year break suggested.

While Philipp Poisel had his eyes on the big, wide world with “Mein Amerika” and traveled to this place of longing especially for his album, the style of “Neon” stands in complete contrast to it. Since carefree travel was not possible for a long time, a replacement was needed. For Poisel, the fantasy that enables you to immerse yourself in other worlds. This is exactly what the album stands for: dreaming of other spheres. In “Was Von Uns Bleibt” he spans a future world and raises the central question about the consequences of climate change: “Tell me what remains of us, what remains of us / When there is no more ice floating on the seas“,”Give me a place where I can stay / Where the sun will still shine a hundred years from now“. It will be interesting to see whether he will manage to keep the balance between ’emotion’ and ‘kitsch’ on the rest of the tracks.









All new publications from September 17th at a glance:

2Cellos – Dedicated

A dying planet – When The Skies Are Gray

Adia Victoria – A Southern Gothic

Alexa Rose – Headwaters

Alexis Taylor – Silence

Alicia Walter – I am Alicia

Alien weaponry – Tangaroa

Andrew Lloyd Webber – Jesus Christ Superstar (50th Anniversary Edition) (2021 Remastered)

Andrew Star – Bad habits

Andy Mineo – Never Land II

Apostolica – Haeretica Ecclesia

Assemblage 23 – Failure (20th Anniversary Edition) (2021 Mix)

Azzi memo – Vibez ‘N’ Flowz

Bad Bad Hats – Walkman

Bbno $ – Eat Ya Veggies

Beach riot – Subatomic Party Cool

Becca Stevens – Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio

Billy Idol – The Roadside (EP)

Blvck hippie – If You Feel Alone At Parties

Black birdie – Dear Diary

Bob Dylan – Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 / 1980-1985

Brainstorm – Wall of Skulls

Breathe panel – Lets It In

Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) (2021 Remastered)

Buffalo Daughter – We Are The Times

Caleb Lee Hutchinson – Slot Machine Syndrome (EP)

Candle box – Wolves

Carcass – Torn arteries

Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone

Cassia – Magnifier (EP)

Charley Crockett – Music City USA

Charlotte Wessels – Tales From Six Feet Under

Cold beat – Was garden

Concrete castles – Wish I Missed U

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 vs. 1

Daughtry – Dearly Beloved

Don Broco – Amazing things

Dr. Joy – Dr. Joy

Dream theater – Lost Not Forgotten Archives: Master Of Puppets – Live In Barcelona, ​​2002

Driving slow motion – Adrift: Abyss

Nozzle – rebirth

E. Vax – E.VAX

Ed Carlsen – Grains Of Gold

Edge of Paradise – The Unknown

Eidola – The Architect

Eivind Aarset – Phantasmagoria

Employed to serve – Conquering

Rag – bloom

Glasgow Coma Scale – Sirens

Graceful – Demiurgia

Hannah Holland – Tectonic

Herb Alpert – Catch the wind

Holly Childs & Gediminas Žygus – Gnarled Roots

Holy Death Trio – Introducing …

Htrk – rhinestones

Insomnium – Argent Moon (EP)

James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season

Jonas Kaufmann, Helmut Deutsch – Liszt – joyful and sorrowful

Jones – Blue Sunshine (EP)

Jordan Rakei – What We Call Life

José González – Local Valley

Julian Stetter – Sky Without Colors

Kara Marni – State of Mine

King zebra – Survivors

coma – Internment failure

Kopy – Eternal (EP)

Krijo Stalka, Cone Gorilla – Shadow Warriors Vol. 2

Kyle Dion – Sassy

Lain Hardy – Here’s To Anyone

Larkin Poe, Nu Deco Ensemble – Paint The Roses

Lil Nas X – Montero

Lilhuddy – Teenage Heartbreak

Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham

Liz Lawrence – Avalanche

Lizzie Loveless – You don’t know

Luis Ake – Love

Lurk – Around the Sun

M1llionz – Provisional License

Max Mutzke – Desirably addicted

Melissa Etheridge – One way out

Mild high club – Going Going Gone

Mimsy – Ormeology

Mini trees – Always In Motion

Mono – Pilgrimage Of The Soul

Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia Of The Air

Mozzy – Untreated trauma

Nct 127 – stickers

Niklas Wandt – Solar muesli

Noah Kahan – I Was / I Am

Omer Klein – Personal Belongings

Osquinn – Drive-by Lullabies

Oversense – Egomania

Pablo Infernal – Mount Angeles

Paul Carrack – One on one

Counterpart – To All Sides They Will Stretch Out Their Hands

Peter Maffay – So far

Philipp Poisel – neon

Rage – Resurrection Day

Ray Blk – Access Denied

Real Friends – Torn In Two

Ricardo Tobar – Our Violence (EP)

Rittz – SOS

Robin Red – Robin Red

Robledo – Wanted man

Ronnie Wood, Ronnie Wood Band – Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed – Live At The Royal Albert

Rp Boo – Established!

Sarah Connor – Herz Kraft Werke (Special Deluxe Edition including 6 new songs)

Scotty McCreery – Same truck

Silly – Repaired

Sloper – Pulverize

Smoke Bellow – Open For Business

Sevyn Streeter – Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz

Sonny Vincent – Snake Pit Therapy

Spirit box – Eternal Blue

Spitfire – Do Or Die

Stingray – Feeding time

Supine – No Altar For The Company Man

Thala – Adolescence

The Beths – Auckland, New Zealand, 2020

The Brazy Bunch, A-Wax & King Iso – Written In Blood

The Diabolical Liberties – Birds of Paradise

The Felice Brothers – From Dreams To Dust

The plot in you – Swan Song

The Raven Age – Exile

Thrice – Horizons / East

Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Tocotronic – The Gentle (EP)

debris – It used to be yesterday

Unusual demont – Hues

Vanessa Neigert – Dance Samba With Me: The best

VanJess – Homegrown

Vega – Anarchy and Unity

Whyzdom – Of Wonders And Wars

Yvette – How The Garden Grows

Zillakami – Dogboy