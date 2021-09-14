Leonardo DiCaprio: Belly in, belly out – the happy Leo-yo-yo! – People

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio: Belly in, belly out – the happy Leo-yo-yo!

By Sonia Gupta
Sometimes thick, sometimes thin.

Everyone knows it: As soon as the excess pounds are off your hips, it doesn’t take too long and you are on again. But the yo-yo effect is not a general female phenomenon, because male stars like the heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio (46) do not always have the same top figure.

Because almost as often as Leo changes his girlfriends, his appearance also changes. One time the Oscar winner is slim and well-trained, but then paparazzi photograph him only a little later with a feel-good place and a double chin on the beach, as is currently the case in California.

DiCaprio spent a sunny day there with his father George and his long-time friend Emile Hirsch (35).

The special thing about Leo’s appearance: In his mega-successful cinema films, he always looks well-trained and well-groomed …


2013: In “The Wolf of Wall Street” Leo flexed his muscles a lot

2013: In "The Wolf of Wall Street" Leo flexed his muscles a lot

… while it looks a little different in his private life. Then obviously enjoyment and relaxation predominate.





2014: Leo at a tennis tournament by Novak Djokovic

2014: Leo at a tennis tournament by Novak Djokovic


2015: DiCaprio slim and slim on the beach

2015: DiCaprio with a long beard on the beach

The women at his side don’t seem to bother Leo’s excess pounds. Not even his current flame, Camila Morrone (23).

Leo is said to have had a total of 34 girlfriends by now. Among them are top models from all over the world (including Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn).

Camila has been at Leo’s side for three years now – and during that time she has hardly had anything wrong with her lover’s appearance.

Sure, because as the saying goes: true love is about inner values.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
