Leonardo DiCaprio: Belly in, belly out – the happy Leo-yo-yo! – People

Sometimes thick, sometimes thin.

Everyone knows it: As soon as the excess pounds are off your hips, it doesn’t take too long and you are on again. But the yo-yo effect is not a general female phenomenon, because male stars like the heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio (46) do not always have the same top figure.

Because almost as often as Leo changes his girlfriends, his appearance also changes. One time the Oscar winner is slim and well-trained, but then paparazzi photograph him only a little later with a feel-good place and a double chin on the beach, as is currently the case in California.

DiCaprio spent a sunny day there with his father George and his long-time friend Emile Hirsch (35).

The special thing about Leo’s appearance: In his mega-successful cinema films, he always looks well-trained and well-groomed …





2013: In “The Wolf of Wall Street” Leo flexed his muscles a lotPhoto: Universal



… while it looks a little different in his private life. Then obviously enjoyment and relaxation predominate.













2014: Leo at a tennis tournament by Novak DjokovicPhoto: picture alliance / landov / picture alliance







2015: DiCaprio with a long beard on the beachPhoto: action press



The women at his side don’t seem to bother Leo’s excess pounds. Not even his current flame, Camila Morrone (23).

Leo is said to have had a total of 34 girlfriends by now. Among them are top models from all over the world (including Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn).

Camila has been at Leo’s side for three years now – and during that time she has hardly had anything wrong with her lover’s appearance.

Sure, because as the saying goes: true love is about inner values.