Johnny Depp’s successor reveals how he wants to replace him · KINO.de

Now that Mads Mikkelsen has officially taken over the role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, he is now talking about his approach for the first time.

Fantastic Beasts 3

Due to his current headlines and lawsuits with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lost the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the new film “Fantastic Beasts 3”. His successor is already known: Mads Mikkelsen will take on the role of the mighty wizard in the third part of the film series and the actor has now revealed the first details about how he would like to approach the role.

When asked what will differentiate his Grindelwald from Johnny Depp’s interpretation of the character, the Danish actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Well, it will be me, so that’s a difference (laughs). No, honestly that’s the tricky part. We are still working on it. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time I have to make the role my own. But we also have to find a few connections and some bridges so that the character doesn’t completely detach itself from what Johnny has already masterfully achieved. “







In part 3, besides Mads Mikkelsen, other exciting innovations await us:

Words of love for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

When asked about his reaction to the commitment, which came about under such dramatic circumstances, Mikkelsen replied:

“In terms of work, of course, it’s super interesting and nice. However, it’s also shocking that the role offer came after these events, which is just super sad. I wish both the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope that the two will get better soon and that they will both be back in the saddle soon. “

“Fantastic Beasts 3” is currently in production and is expected to be released on July 14, 2022 appear in German cinemas.

