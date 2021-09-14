Jiu Jitsu – German trailer for the action film with Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa and Frank Grillo

Most recently, he brought us swear words closer to us on Netflix, he’ll soon have to defend himself against animatronics in an amusement park, but before that he’ll take on a martial arts alien.

continues to shoot crazy titles. These don’t always hit the mark, but they always sound entertaining. Withthe next action title of this kind is coming up, for which there is now the first German trailer.

In Jiu Jitsu it’s about a fighter of the eponymous sport who competes every six years against an alien opponent. After he has to admit defeat to the enemy, he joins an order of other fighters to save the world from ruin.

The work comes out like a wacky mixture Mortal Kombat and Predator therefore, even if there wasn’t much to be seen of the eponymous sport in the previous trailer.

Alan Moussi embodied in Jiu Jitsu the lead role, who is with director and screenwriter Dimitri Logothetis already working together on kickboxers: the billing worked. In addition, with Tony Yeah (Revenge of the Warrior) and Frank Grillo (Warrior) two other well-known names in martial arts cinema will be there. Also on board as actors Juju Chan (Wu Assassins), Marie Avgeropoulos (The 100) and Rick Yune (Olympus Has Fall).

Logothetis wrote down Jim McGrath the script based on the comic of the same name by the two of them.

Jiu Jitsu appears in Germany on March 05, 2021 digital and am March 12, 2021 on Blu-ray and DVD.









New trailer

more on the subject

News picture: Jiu Jitsu © 2021 Capelight Pictures