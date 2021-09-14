Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Lawrence: Embarrassing fecal dispute in the drug intoxication
News

Jennifer Lawrence: Embarrassing fecal dispute in the drug intoxication

By Arjun Sethi
0
31




Jennifer Lawrence worried about the gut of a female guest at TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party!

Jennifer Lawrence has already indicated in the past that she is not afraid to fart in front of her partner. The Hollywood star is even of the opinion that it is important to “deflate” regularly. So there was a rather bizarre situation when she went high on a woman who just didn’t want to empty her bowels in the ladies room!

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence smoked a joint at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party

Jennifer Lawrence has never been shy about her most embarrassing moments. For example, she said that she was rummaging around in Kim Kardashian’s closet, naked and drunk. And now the Hollywood star has even gone one better! The 28-year-old revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that she smoked a joint at an Ellen DeGeneres birthday party and then embarrassed herself with a really embarrassing act. “I wanted to go home and I was looking for my company. But my company wasn’t ready to go. So I smoked a joint with a couple of rappers, ”said Jennifer Lawrence. But that was her big mistake! “This stuff is different. So I plunged into another universe, ”revealed the 28-year-old.




Jennifer Lawrence needs to be reassured by security!

When Jennifer Lawrence went to the bathroom, it came to a rather bizarre moment. One woman vehemently resisted going to the bathroom in front of the actress. And that even though it was her turn first. Jennifer Lawrence realized pretty quickly why the woman had such a big problem with it. “And I was like, ‘She has to poop. This poor woman just has to poop, ”says the actress. So Jennifer Lawrence left the bathroom, cleared the way for her and said, “Look, you just gotta poop”. She, on the other hand, didn’t really know what the 28-year-old wanted from her and protested that she didn’t have to.
Embed from Getty Images
Then even a security guard intervened. Jennifer Lawrence explained: “Suddenly the security grabs me because I hadn’t noticed that I was touching the woman’s shoulders, she shook and shouted: ‘YOU have to poop! You have to poop! ‘”. As Jennifer Lawrence revealed, the security employee had a lot of fun and “laughed out loud”. The 28-year-old explained: “He said: ‘You can’t just grab her. But i agree with you. She has to poop. ” Then she continued, “He and I were laughing on the floor. In the end, the woman started laughing too ”. As Jennifer Lawrence revealed in an interview with Howard Stern, the woman was not a celebrity. “I have to find out who she is. I have to apologize, ”said the actress. But at least the whole thing had something good for her: “I’m on my way back to McDonald’s”.




Previous articleActor Chris Hemsworth announces the end of “Thor” filming
Next articleConcern about Ben Affleck: Will he slip into the next crisis after separation?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv