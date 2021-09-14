Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Jennifer Aniston wants a non-celebrity man – Boulevard

US actress Jennifer Aniston can easily imagine a non-celebrity man as a partner. However, the 52-year-old did not provide any further information about her dream partner.

Jennifer Aniston is single.
Los Angeles (dpa). US actress Jennifer Aniston can easily imagine a non-celebrity man as a partner.




When asked whether relationships between publicly known and unknown people can work, she replied on the TV show of the US magazine “People”: “Absolutely. I mean it has happened before. That is also something I hope for – that it will not necessarily be someone from the industry. ”However, the 52-year-old did not provide any further details about her dream partner.

Aniston has been officially single since separating from her second husband Justin Theroux in 2018. Another wedding is not on her radar, she last said in June during an interview with “People”. “I’m more interested in finding a fantastic partner and simply having a good life, having fun together.” A relationship does not have to be “set in stone and legal documents.”

Until then, she wants to concentrate on her work, friends and pets. Aniston can currently be seen as television presenter Alex Levy in the series “The Morning Show” (Apple TV +).

