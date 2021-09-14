Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Incredible day: Tom Cruise ends up in the family garden – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Cruise can be given a landing permit in his own garden. Photo: ILya Soldatkin / Shutterstock


The Webbs will not forget this day anytime soon: Because the airport was closed, Tom Cruise had to land in his family garden with his helicopter. There the Hollywood star showed himself at his best.

Emergency landing with star potential: Tom Cruise (59), who is currently filming the latest “Mission: Impossible” film in England, had to make a spontaneous helicopter landing on the way to an appointment due to an emergency.

So they turned to the Alison Webbs family. She lives in Warwickshire, England, and apparently has such a large garden that it can also be used as a helicopter landing pad in an emergency.




Which celebrity will end up in her garden, Webbs did not know until the end. The family had only been told that a VIP would have to land somewhere as the nearby airport was closed.

When Cruise got off the helicopter, the surprise was all the greater. And the star showed himself from the best side: “He went straight to the children to talk, then came over to us, greeted us with his elbows and said thank you very much,” Webbs told the BBC.

Helicopter ride for the kids

Cruise posed for photos and even gave Ms. Webbs and her partner’s children a flight as a gift. “Then he said if the kids wanted to, they could go on a helicopter.” Of course the kids wanted. The pilot took them on a short sightseeing flight while Cruise attended a meeting.



“It was surreal, I still can’t believe it happened,” said Webbs of the “incredible day” when Tom Cruise landed in her garden.


