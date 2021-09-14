Hey sexy ladies | GQ Germany

Well trained and tanned – this is how Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron present themselves on the “Baywatch” set. As it should be for real lifesavers on the beach, the two pose in bright red swim shorts and skin-tight shirts that put their steel upper arms even more in the spotlight. “World, get ready for a lot of fun, because the beach will not be the same”, “The Rock” comments on his photo.

Pamela Anderson has young models

But not only the ladies get their money’s worth with the “Baywatch” reboot, at least as far as the show value is concerned. Four hot bathing beauties are waiting for the men: Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and Ilfenesh Hadera will follow in the footsteps of Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul and Co.

Model Kelly Rohrbach has since proven several times on Instagram that she truly deserves to be a “Baywatch” girl. Again and again she poses in tight bikinis or hot sportswear on the beach or in the gym. Dwayne Johnson shared a short video some time ago in which he competes with the blonde beauty. However, with a painful outcome for the model – see for yourself:

Good friends









Alexandra Daddario is also part of the new “Baywatch” cast, but is an old friend for Dwayne Johnson: The 29-year-old New Yorker shot the action adventure “San Andreas” with the muscle pack, which was definitely a surprise hit at the box office last year . In contrast to Kelly Rohrbach, who works full time as a model and only occasionally switches to the acting business, Alexandra Daddario has been working in Hollywood since 2002. She played in the children’s book adaptation “Percy Jackson” and the hit series “American Horror Story” and was not only able to convince visually.

From one goldsmith to the next

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra went from Bollywood to Hollywood. The Indian beauty also slips into a sexy swimsuit and dedicates herself entirely to saving lives in “Baywatch”.

Just a few days ago, Dwayne Johnson posted a short video with Priyanka Chopra in which he introduced his new colleague, whom he obviously thinks very highly, to the fans. One can only hope that she will soon be wearing a little less on her body than in this clip:

last but not least

Ilfenesh Hadera completes the “Baywatch” cast. She is also comparatively new to the acting business, but was able to shine in “Oldboy” alongside Josh Brolin and was in front of the camera for the series “Show Me A Hero” and “Chicago Fire”. According to her Instagram account, “Baywatch” fans can hope that she will soon, at least partially, drop her covers.

It will take a while before the new edition is shown on the big screen: the “Baywatch” reboot is not due to hit the cinemas until May 11, 2017.