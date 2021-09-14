He doesn’t even need the tricks of the Marvel heroes · KINO.de

Dwayne Johnson continues to train hard and is more muscular than ever, which benefits the actor for his role as Black Adam.

After a long period of planning, the shooting of the upcoming DC film “Black Adam” has finally started. The eponymous figure is embodied by none other than Dwayne Johnson. The actor has long dreamed of playing a superhero character and now the wish is coming true. For Johnson, “Black Adam” is the first comic book adaptation. Accordingly, the Hollywood star is preparing for the role, but maybe he’s doing it too well.

Dwayne Johnson is known for posting his training progress on social media. The actor is currently training together with Dave Rienzi, who has already taken Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”) and various football stars under his wing. In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, the trainer now revealed that Johnson’s goal was to have a superhero body. According to Rienzi, the actor succeeded:

“It’s a fun process when you have someone like DJ who is so motivated, disciplined and determined to get the job done. There is an ever evolving vision that we are always working towards. We have been preparing for the ‘Black Adam’ movie for a while with the aim of creating a real superhero body … without the need for a padded superhero suit. “









Dwayne Johnson reaches career milestone

It is actually common for actors to wear a padded superhero suit, even if they have trained a lot for it and would cut a good figure even without the disguise. As Screen Rant reported, however, “Shazam” star Zachary Levi, for example, also wore a suit that made his muscles appear larger. According to Dwayne Johnson’s trainer, the “Black Adam” actor doesn’t need that padding, which is insane. With just sheer training and willpower, the Hollywood star actually managed to look like a superhero physically.

But the actor had a long time to do this, because “Black Adam” has been in the planning for a long time and due to the corona virus, the shooting and the cinema release had to be postponed several times. Accordingly, “Black Adam” should now be on July 22, 2022 start in theaters, provided everything goes according to plan.

