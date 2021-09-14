God of War shows how boring Marvel perfection à la Chris Hemsworth is

Last week, new material for one of the most anticipated video game sequels was revealed at a Playstation presentation: God of War Ragnarok. The game lets protagonist Kratos once again slaughter across Nordic mythology. Also there: Thor the god of thunder.

High quality Doctor Strange set with certificate of authenticity To the deal

In God of War, however, it has little to do with the image that Chris Hemsworth has conveyed in the Marvel films for 10 years. The Thor in the MCU is the aesthetic result of the lifestyle of Chris Hemsworth, who torments himself every day to make his biceps stand out even more sharply.

The Thor version of God of War: Ragnarok doesn’t look like she’s doing bodyweight exercises before breakfast. This Thor looks more like a connoisseur who thinks HIIT is an Icelandic beer brand.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Which Thor version is more realistic: the corpulent or the well-trained?

The God of War makers: inside have definitely stirred up dust with the corpulent god of thunder. Many fans reject the design of the figure, about as many celebrate it. That’s why it’s worth taking a closer look.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

This Thor see “don’t look like an intimidating warrior”says someone here.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

This: r user: in: “This is rubbish, fit is not fat.”

Striking: The painting “Thor’s Battle Against the Jötnar” from 1872 by Mårten Eskil appears again and again in arguments against the corpulent portrayal of Thor.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

It shows a slender Thor figure, which is seen by some people as clear evidence that the god of thunder has kindly been well trained. Apart from the fact that pop culture has always reinterpreted characters and thus reinvents them again and again, such meticulous comparisons only make the question even more exciting: Why is a god whose body does not look like a V apparently difficult to accept?





Why do gods have to look like models?

This is probably also related to our mindset. A slim, Well-trained figure is equated with performance, not just in comics and comic book adaptations, but also in ours neoliberal capitalist society . At first glance, Chris Hemsworth is more like the one from Historian Jürgen Martschukat described “self-reliant, motivated and capable individual “ as Thor’s God of War variant with a beer belly.

To put it more simply: we have to be lean and well trained in order to survive and perform in competition. Superhero films also hammer this message into us.









We remember. The MCU “ventured” two years ago, one Picture overweight Thor. Avengers 4: Endgame mocks Thor because of his body. It should make his inner weakness visible to the entire audience at first glance. The broken Thor has not only lost his honor in the fight against Thanos, but also his self-discipline. And now look at it!

Thor doesn’t actually need any muscles

The film itself notices how unsustainable this conclusion from optics to performance is. The “Fat” Thor in Endgame is at least as strong as the well-trained one in Avengers 3: Infinity War. One can ask what practical use pronounced lumbar muscles to fulfill with a thunder god who can shoot lightning and fly through the air on his hammer.

A Thor or a Wonder Woman don’t need their fitness figures. You don’t have to abide by the physical laws we’re bound by. So why should they submit to invented physical ideals?

This brings us back to equating current optical ideals with performance. Gods like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman reflect common ideals of beauty in an extreme way. Her perfection compensates for our supposed inadequacies.

From garbage to masterpiece – we all rank THOR films in the MCU

The Avengers succeed where we fail and look great doing it. It is just no coincidence that Thor transforms into parts of his human audience at the moment of his greatest defeat: Plagued by self-doubt, sometimes listless, fat pads here and there. The film does not endure this state, this reflection, for long. The Thor belly is just a short joke and will soon be hidden under armor. The double chin, if there is one at all, we don’t see under the long beard anyway.

God of Wars Thor comes closer to Norse mythology than Chris Hemsworth

God of War: Ragnarok exposes us to Thor’s paunch for the entire length of the game, she is part of the character, like developer Eric Williams and creative director Cory Barlog in an interview to say.

she [Menschen mit Körperfülle] have an immediate presence. And that’s not always because of the muscles. You are just like a ‘human wall’ […]. So this is a ‘divine wall’ […]. “

There are critics: within this Thor, yes. But a lot of fans are happy about the authentic, closer figure of a godwho is known in the sagas for his insatiable hunger and thirst. Why shouldn’t someone like that have a beer belly?

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Let’s not kid ourselves: this corpulent fool alone will not shake entrenched ideals of beauty. In the short and medium term, heroines and Heroes continue to look like Instagram models. Chris Hemsworth wants to get closer to the comic book Thor in Thor 4 than ever before.

But God of War Ragnarok is just beginning to break up an old, stressful tale of fitness and performance. And that is not only relieving, but also much more exciting than supposed perfection.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.

Which Thor do you think is better?