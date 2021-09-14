George Clooney and Co. will be back

It was the most successful US series of the 1990s: Now is the cast of “Emergency Room” deal with the stars George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle and Co. got together again – at least virtually.

Stars The Clooneys are to be godparents of Meghans and Harry’s child The unborn baby of Duchess Meghan and Prince … Read more “

“Emergency Room”: Stars of the hospital series come together for reunion

On April 22nd, the “Emergency Room” reunion took place on the web series “Stars in the House” held by musicians Seth Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley is moderated. The stars of the NBC classic who broadcast live from their living rooms included George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón , Yvette Freeman and Conni Marie Brazelton.









The reason for the reunion of the “Emergency Room” stars was “Earth Day”, where millions of people and organizations come together to devote themselves to the important issues of environmental and climate protection. The proceeds will go to the “Waterkeeper Alliance”, whose president is actress Gloria Reuben. The environmental organization is committed to protecting clean water worldwide.

VOD April 22nd is “Earth Day”: Don’t miss these new documentaries For the 51st time, the … Read more “

“Emergency Room”: actors reunited for a good cause

“I am absolutely thrilled to be able to get together with my ER family on a cause that is very close to my heart and I am so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” Reuben said in a statement . Fans could donate to the “Waterkeeper Alliance” during the stream.

You can now watch the whole show on YouTube.