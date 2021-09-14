Tuesday, September 14, 2021
From Rihanna to the Rolling Stones: This is Barack Obama’s summer playlist 2021 – Panorama

By Sonia Gupta
0
47




Barack Obama gives music tips again. Photo: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com


Rihanna, The Rolling Stones and more: Barack Obama gives a glimpse into his favorite songs for summer 2021.

Barack Obama (59) has published lists of his favorite books, favorite films and favorite songs every year since 2015. This year, too, the former US President remains true to this tradition and reveals on his summer playlist which artists and songs are currently very popular with him.

There would be a lot to celebrate this summer, as people would finally meet again in person, writes Obama on Twitter. His playlist is a mix of old and new songs, established names and emerging artists and “a lot in between”.




Obama’s selection once again proves his diverse tastes. Among others, Rihanna (33, “Desperado”), Louis Armstrong (1901-1971, “A Kiss to Build a Dream On”), Migos (“Straightenin”), The Rolling Stones (“Tumbling Dice”), Drake (34, “Wants and Needs”) and many more.

These are his favorite books

Obama already had that two days earlier List of his favorite books released. These include works by David Diop (55, “Our blood is black at night”), Elizabeth Kolbert (60, “Under a White Sky”) and Katie Kitamura (42, “Intimacies”). The list of Obama’s favorite films is still pending.





