Friends Reunion Show: A crew mistake almost put the surprise in jeopardy

The emotional reunion show by “Friends” delighted millions of fans worldwide. Now the director of the spectacle has revealed that an important thing almost went wrong.

The last stone for the sitcom “Friends” fell 17 years ago – after ten seasons it was the end of the globally successful series about six friends and their life together in New York. Since then, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have not been in front of the camera together. Until now. Because almost two weeks ago, the long-awaited reunion show with all six stars from back then was finally broadcast. The reunion was emotional, also because it was planned just as meticulously by director Ben Winston. Winston has now said that a mistake by the crew almost brought his entire concept to a standstill.

The typical film caravans for the six main actors were set up right next to each other on the set – and they should only see each other again in front of the camera for the first time in a long time.









The “Friends” surprise had to work – that’s why we improvised



“I was so annoyed! The show is exactly about the fact that they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move the trailers,” said Winston. So he resorted to a little improvisation: “We set up tents around their front doors. And I wrote a cell phone message to all six and said: I know you want to see each other, but I beg you, please stay in yours Dressing rooms until you are called to the stage! ” He really wanted to capture this moment.

In the end he succeeded, the joy of seeing you again on the old set of the sitcom was written on Schwimmer, Cox, Aniston and Co. on his face. And Ben Winston is also satisfied with the result. “Producing and directing this show was one of the great things I was lucky enough to be a part of,” he wrote on Instagram. A dream came true. By the way, in Germany the special can be seen on Sky Ticket.

