Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNewsFriends Reunion Show: A crew mistake almost put the surprise in jeopardy
News

Friends Reunion Show: A crew mistake almost put the surprise in jeopardy

By Arjun Sethi
0
49




David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Co.
How a crew mistake almost put the Friends reunion in jeopardy

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston after the emotional “Friends” reunion

© instagram.com/_schwim_

The emotional reunion show by “Friends” delighted millions of fans worldwide. Now the director of the spectacle has revealed that an important thing almost went wrong.

The last stone for the sitcom “Friends” fell 17 years ago – after ten seasons it was the end of the globally successful series about six friends and their life together in New York. Since then, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have not been in front of the camera together. Until now. Because almost two weeks ago, the long-awaited reunion show with all six stars from back then was finally broadcast. The reunion was emotional, also because it was planned just as meticulously by director Ben Winston. Winston has now said that a mistake by the crew almost brought his entire concept to a standstill.

The typical film caravans for the six main actors were set up right next to each other on the set – and they should only see each other again in front of the camera for the first time in a long time.




The “Friends” surprise had to work – that’s why we improvised

“I was so annoyed! The show is exactly about the fact that they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move the trailers,” said Winston. So he resorted to a little improvisation: “We set up tents around their front doors. And I wrote a cell phone message to all six and said: I know you want to see each other, but I beg you, please stay in yours Dressing rooms until you are called to the stage! ” He really wanted to capture this moment.

In the end he succeeded, the joy of seeing you again on the old set of the sitcom was written on Schwimmer, Cox, Aniston and Co. on his face. And Ben Winston is also satisfied with the result. “Producing and directing this show was one of the great things I was lucky enough to be a part of,” he wrote on Instagram. A dream came true. By the way, in Germany the special can be seen on Sky Ticket.

Sources: Instagram, The Sunday Times, Daily Mail

#Subjects



Previous articleRacing driver film: Matt Damon and Christian Bale call for Ferrari culture
Next articlePreview: “Die Hägerin – According to its own law” on ZDF
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv