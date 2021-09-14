Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Eva Green in Bertolucci’s erotic drama The Dreamers

By Arjun Sethi
Evening after evening, the film buffs in Paris from 1968 walk to the Cinémathèque Francaise to watch one film after another. But then Henri Langlois, the popular director of the Cinémathèque, was fired and the first demonstrations began. Here the young American Matthew (Michael Pitt) meets the twins Theo (Louis Garrel) and Isabelle (Eva Green). He spontaneously moves in with them while their parents are away and between a number of film quizzes they drift further and further into a world of lust and passion.

The plot of The Dreamers is based on the books The Holy Innocents, Dreamers and Buenos Noches, Buenos Aires, all of which are by Gilbert Adair, who also wrote the screenplay. The background story about the dismissal of Langlois by the de Gaulle government is based on real events. With the reinstatement of the Cinémathèque director, the film students found that they could exercise a certain degree of power on the streets, which eventually culminated in student protests in May 1968. Bernardo Bertolucci, director of the film, was a big fan of the Cinémathèque Francaise himself, but at the time of the protests he was shooting Partner in Rome.




Oliver Hüttmann at Spiegel is enthusiastic about the drama:

Die Träumer shows growing up, he once again enchants the refuge of the youth, with the spirit of optimism wistfully reflects a phase in which the cinema seemed to make everything possible. It is a dreamlike obituary for a utopia, with which Bertolucci also identifies himself as a dreamer and one of the last masters of exquisite tableaus, from which cineastes are happy to be seduced for two hours.

  • Today on TV: The Dreamers
  • When? 23:05
  • Where? Tele5


