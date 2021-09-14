Ethereum & Bitcoin: El Salvador buys the dip and the SEC sends a warning

The steady rally since the end of July ends in sales

Ethereum rose more, but fell more sharply on September 7th

Bitcoin is now the local currency of El Salvador

Coinbase struggles with the regulator

Price slide represents a buying opportunity for crypto bulls and an opportunity for rehabilitation for bears

On Friday, September 3, it looked like the two leading cryptocurrencies, and, which make up over 60% of the asset class’ market cap, were heading for new record highs. Ethereum surged to over $ 4,000 on September 3. During the long Labor Day holiday weekend that followed, Bitcoin hit nearly $ 53,000 per token.

Bitcoin’s record price goes back to April 14, 2021, the day when Coinbase Global (NASDAQ 🙂 was listed on NASDAQ. The leading cryptocurrency hit $ 65,520 in the futures market and nearly $ 64,800 in the over-the-counter market. Ethereum’s all-time high came on May 12, when it cost just over $ 4,370 over the counter and nearby futures traded at a high of $ 4,406.50 per token.

The latest rallies among the leading cryptos ran out of steam on September 7th when El Salvador officially introduced Bitcoin as its local currency. Bitcoin and Ethereum made lower highs. The cops see this as yet another opportunity to stock up on cryptocurrencies, while those who believe that cryptos have no intrinsic value also see it confirmed.

The volatility of this asset class is unprecedented and offers many opportunities for profit. However, because exceptional price fluctuations are the rule rather than the exception, the potential returns come with a high level of risk. In the asset class, where sentiment can be as changeable as the weather, cryptos have transitioned from bullish to bearish trends over the past week.

The steady rally since the end of July ends in sales

In late July, Bitcoin and Ethereum hit slightly higher lows than they did in late June.

Source: CQG

The graph above shows Bitcoin’s low at $ 28,800 in late June, followed by a low of $ 29,215 in late July, which ignited a bullish rocket among the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin soared to a high of $ 53,125 on September 7th as sales took the market by surprise and ushered in a bearish turn on the daily and weekly charts.

This pushed the price of the nearby futures contract to a low of $ 43,705. Bitcoin rose 84.5% from the June low to the September 7 peak and fell 14.3% during the most recent correction.

Ethereum rose faster, but fell more sharply on September 7th

While Bitcoin experienced high volatility, the price variance with Ethereum was even more dramatic.

Source: CQG

hit a low of $ 1,697.75 in late June. In the Bitcoin fairway, they reached a slightly higher low at 1,715 US dollars at the end of July and then went steeply.

Ethereum rose 138.9% from its late June low to a high of $ 4,056.25 and fell 21.6% back to a low of $ 3,179.75 on September 7, even the percentage move from Bitcoin dwarfs. However, Ethereum also climbed stronger in its recent soaring, but also fell deeper in the latest correction.

Bitcoin is now the local currency of El Salvador

when it became the official national currency in El Salvador. The Central American nation is the first country to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s currency had been very volatile and the government decided that using cryptocurrency as legal tender would attract new investment and stabilize its economy.









Salvadorans can download a “Chivo Wallet,” a government-created app containing $ 30 worth of Bitcoin to promote its use. The International Monetary Fund, the supranational institution that granted El Salvador an emergency loan in 2020, expressed concerns about the move, citing its economic, financial and legal consequences.

Nevertheless, the government of El Salvador declared September 7th to be “Bitcoin Day”. To celebrate, she bought 200 coins and thus increases their holdings to 400 Bitcoin tokens. The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, promised “a lot more “ to buy.

Some proponents of cryptocurrencies believe that El Salvador is only the first of many countries to make a digital token their national currency. Brazil and Argentina are candidates as this and that have been under attack for years. El Salvador is a test run, but the price development on September 7th was not as the government had hoped – because Bitcoin fell like a stone that day.

Coinbase struggles with the regulator

Otherwise, a lot happened on the crypto market. The SEC sent a warning to Coinbase last week. As mentioned above, COIN is the leading cryptocurrency exchange that made its trading debut on NASDAQ on April 14, 2021; the day they hit an all-time high of $ 65,520 per token.

The pre-listing reference price of the stock was $ 250, but the stock climbed to a high of $ 429.54 on its first day of trading in a fit of speculative mania. Thereafter, COIN fell to a low of $ 208 by May 17. The stock was trading just below its reference price of $ 248.32 per share on Friday, September 10.

In last week’s SEC Wells notice, COIN was informed that the regulator intends to take the company to court to prevent its new lending product from being launched. Coinbase is considering giving customers who own crypto tokens the option to lend them for a fee or interest in the market, which would result in a return.

The SEC move is the first regulatory warning shot fired at the asset class and may have caused prices to fall last week. Regulators and legislators are working to get a grip on the burgeoning asset class of cryptocurrencies in order to (supposedly) “protect market participants”.

However, the real reason could be control over the money supply. Cryptocurrencies are a libertarian project that aims to put the money management of governments, central banks, monetary authorities and supranational financial institutions back into the hands of individuals. With money at the root of power, many government officials around the world view cryptocurrencies as a threat.

Price slide represents a buying opportunity for crypto bulls and an opportunity for rehabilitation for bears

The bulls no doubt believe that the recent price correction on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other cryptos is another buying opportunity on the way to higher prices. Opponents raise their fingers in warning and say that the price volatility is a sign of instability on the way to irrelevance.

Bulls and bears make the market active and liquid, so opponents and proponents are likely to encourage continued active trading and volatility. The price hikes create a paradise for traders, but can be a nightmare for investors.

The cryptocurrency asset class is still in its infancy. The near-term picture is one of lower highs since the April and May highs. In the medium term, the outlook remains bullish, as the rise was almost parabolic.