Emma Stone: New role under “La La Land” director

Damien Chazelle is planning his new work “Babylon”. The “La La Land” director is said to have a leading actress in mind: Emma Stone.

Director Damien Chazelle (34) is in the middle of the preparations for his new film “Babylon”. This means that another possible success in Hollywood is getting closer, because the filmmaker wants to cast a promising role: Emma Stone (30, “Zombieland”) is said to be in first talks with Chazelle, as the industry magazine “Variety” reports. The two have already worked extremely successfully together.

Emma Stone got one of the two leading roles in Chazelle’s work “La La Land” alongside Ryan Gosling (38) and received the Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 for her portrayal of the passionate actress Mia. In total, the film brought in six trophies, Chazelle received the golden boy for best director. Most recently he shot the historical film “Aufbruch zum Mond” (2018), which is based on the biography of Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling).









The focus is on the 1920s



His new film “Babylon” is set in Hollywood in the 1920s and addresses the transition from silent to sound films. It should be Chazelle’s largest production to date. According to “Variety”, the director wants to put together a star ensemble for it. Chazelle’s wife Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Tobey Maguire, 44, and Marc Platt, 62, will be producers. The “La La Land” director currently has other projects: He is working on the Netflix series “The Eddy” and is developing a series for Apple.

