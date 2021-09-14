Emma Raducanu famous like J-Lo and Megan Fox

Like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox: this is how Emma Raducanu’s life is changing

14.09.2021 9:00 p.m.

Nothing has been the same for tennis star Emma Raducanu since her victory at the US Open. After their appearance on “Good Morning America”, the red carpet went to the Met Gala in New York – alongside Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and Co.

A few months ago she went to school, now on the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox: a new life has begun for tennis player Emma Raducanu. The 18-year-old British woman won the US Open last Saturday (September 11th) and has been rushing from appointment to appointment ever since.

Almost all the US and British media are scrambling for a date with the new, beautiful megastar, and there is hardly any time to take a breath. The highlight of their odyssey so far: participation in the famous Met Gala in New York.

Emma Raducanu: Between tennis court and “Vogue“

The fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum, organized by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (71), is a showcase for the absolute superstars. After two pandemic-related cancellations, industry greats such as Jennifer Lopez (52), Kendall Jenner (25), Kim Kardashian (40) and Megan Fox (35) walked the red carpet for the first time on September 13. Right in the middle: Emma Raducanu.

Allegedly, Wintour, who is friends with tennis legend Roger Federer (40), persuaded the young British woman to take part in her glamor gala. And even among the numerous Hollywood stars, Raducanu, dressed in a black and white Chanel ensemble with eye-catching pearl jewelry, cut a remarkably good figure.

She will also be featured as a model in the October issue of Vogue.

Congratulations from the royal family

Before the gala appearance, the Englishwoman had already completed several PR appointments. The tour started on Monday morning (September 13th) with a visit to the popular US talk show “Good Morning America” ​​- right in Times Square. After all, the whole world wanted to know what beautiful Emma had to say after her historic victory.









“I think I was raised to be mentally strong from an early age. My parents, who are very difficult to please, are finally happy, ”she laughed into the camera. Due to the strict Covid-19 rules in the USA, Mama Renee (Chinese) and Papa Ian (Romanian) could not have been in New York, so the phone call was all the better after the triumph.

Even the Queen (95) congratulated her, the super girl continued. “It’s absolutely insane to think of it – it’s unbelievable. I was so honored to receive a message from Her Majesty. ”After the interview, we went on to NBC, after which Emma earned a little sightseeing tour and lunch in New York.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Emma Raducanu: Suddenly a millionaire

The high level of awareness can also be measured in numbers. Her Instagram channel alone literally exploded to 1.8 million followers. Just a few months ago, the teenager still had 2,000 fans. Financially, the young lady should also have taken care of her Grand Slam victory in one fell swoop.

For her success at the US Open, Emma collected around 2.1 million euros, and several advertising and sponsorship contracts will follow in the future. “I think Emma will make well over $ 100 million in the next calendar year. It will overshadow all men, ”said Jonathan Shalit, chairman of a London-based talent management agency.

There is already a cooperation with the American jewelry company Tiffany & Co. Raducanu wore a necklace and earrings from the well-known label during her media appearances. She is in prominent company – Beyoncé (40) and Jay-Z (51) are new ambassadors for the brand. (TP)

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Raducanu (@emmaraducanu)