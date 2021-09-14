Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Emma Raducanu famous like J-Lo and Megan Fox

By Arjun Sethi
Photo: IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

14.09.2021 9:00 p.m.

Nothing has been the same for tennis star Emma Raducanu since her victory at the US Open. After their appearance on “Good Morning America”, the red carpet went to the Met Gala in New York – alongside Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and Co.

A few months ago she went to school, now on the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox: a new life has begun for tennis player Emma Raducanu. The 18-year-old British woman won the US Open last Saturday (September 11th) and has been rushing from appointment to appointment ever since.

Almost all the US and British media are scrambling for a date with the new, beautiful megastar, and there is hardly any time to take a breath. The highlight of their odyssey so far: participation in the famous Met Gala in New York.



