Elon Musk’s dog photo drives this altcoin to the top

Elon Musk received his Shiba Inu dog, which of course he immediately announced on Twitter and provided one or the other boost.



Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog arrives

According to data from CoinGecki, Dogecoin subsidiary Floki Inu is up 100% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a photo of his dog on Twitter posted would have.

advertisement

While Floki Inu was up a good 100%, Dogecoin was only up 5% before going back down.









Floki Inu was created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on June 28th, the day Musk announced that his Shiba Inu dog was named Floki.

Unlike Dogecoin, Floki is a deflationary cryptocurrency that is powered by “Proof of Meme”. Floki rewards users for holding tokens through auto-farming. The project is currently only available from Uniswap and PancakSwap. However, according to the roadmap, the team is also planning to be listed on other exchanges.

Musk twitter in March that he was going to buy a Shiba Inu dog, which made waves in the Dogecoin community and drove the price up sharply.

He previously claimed that Dogecoin is the people’s cryptocurrency as you don’t have to be a “Gigachad” to own tokens.

This cryptocurrency’s doge meme recently sold for $ 4 million as an NFT before being fractionated.

Musk’s support provided for this rally, as well as a great demand for real Shiba Inu dogs.

Dog breeder Jeri Burnside says there is already a never-ending waiting list.

“All of my breeding friends are inundated with requests for puppies and have waiting lists that stretch for miles.”

Burnside claims, however, that such popularity can lead to illegal breeding in puppy farms.

He also warns potential owners that Shiba Inu dogs aren’t as cute and harmless as they appear at first glance.

“These aren’t the little stuffed animals they appear to be. You’re a smart, cunning, and self-sufficient predator in a cute little package. “

A recent study found that the DNA of the Japanese breed is the closest to that of wolves.

Image @ Pixabay / License