Denzel Washington and Rami Malek go on a serial killer hunt in “Little Things”

Left: Denzel Washington in Fences © 2016 Paramount Pictures

Right: Rami Malek in “Mr. Robot” © 2017 Universal Cable Productions / USA Network

Source: Deadline

No other living great Hollywood star has played police officers, military men or government agents as often in the course of his career as the two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington. from Crimson Tide and Virtuosity above demon and state of emergency until Inside Man and Déjà-vu Washington has played countless morally clean law enforcement officers, sometimes less. Such a role in Training Day even earned him his second Oscar. It is not surprising that he is cast in such parts again and again. Washington exudes a certain authority and sovereignty, and viewers love to see him in these roles.









So he’ll do it again soon. In the crime thriller Little things from Warner Bros. he plays a very skilled deputy who hunts a serial killer. He has an eye for the “little things” (hence the film title) that help put the clues together correctly. But he also has a problematic history and is ready to take the shortest route if necessary and disregard the rules. He clashes with his young new partner, who is supposed to support him in the serial killer hunt. The newly crowned Oscar winner is in discussion for the role of partner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody). In principle, the constellation sounds like it Training Day (experienced, not entirely clean cop and his idealistic young partner), but this time with a serial killer. Above all, it is the two outstanding leading actors that arouse my interest in the film.

Is staged Little things by John Lee Hancock, who recently worked for Netflix The Highwaymen was filming with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. He also wrote the script. Filming is expected to begin in early September, so Rami Malek will be direct from James Bond-Set too Little things would switch.