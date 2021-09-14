DC villain should get its own series · KINO.de

DC fans continue to wait patiently for “The Batman”, but a spin-off series has already been announced that is about an iconic adversary of the Dark Knight.

Despite the effects of the coronavirus, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman“Coming to the cinema soon. At the March 3, 2022 the comic book adaptation starts in the German movie theaters. This time fans can look forward to a detective version of the Dark Knight, who encounters numerous adversaries. One of these opponents in the new film is the penguin, for whom a separate spin-off has now been announced.

According to Deadline and Variety, this is a series that deals with the iconic villain. Hollywood star Colin Farrell, who embodies the penguin in “The Batman”, will probably also portray the character in the series. The spin-off is said to be based on the gangster classic “Scarface” from 1983 and deals with the criminal rise of the penguin in Gotham. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves is acting as a producer and the project is due to appear in the US on the streaming service HBO Max. In this country, the penguin series should be seen on Sky.

We are facing numerous DC projects

In addition to “The Batman”, there are of course some DC movies coming up, such as the much anticipated “Black Adam” film with Dwayne Johnson, “The Flash”, “Aquaman 2” and “Shazam 2”. At this year’s DC FanDome, some trailers and news about the upcoming films will be released, which is why DC fans should not miss the event. The event will take place on October 16, 2021.

However, something is also happening in the series sector. John Cena’s character Peacemaker from “The Suicide Squad” is also given its own series, which is simply called “Peacemaker”. Furthermore, a “Green Lantern” series is being worked on and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan is developing his own Superman mini-series.

So DC fans can look forward to a lot of content. However, whether they can convince everyone equally is certainly the much more important question. After Christopher Nolan’s terrific Dark Knight trilogy, expectations of “The Batman” are certainly not low, although the first teaser trailer already made a good impression. So hopefully the future of DC looks bright.

Now the question is: How well do you know the DC films? Find out in our quiz:

